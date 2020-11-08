‘The Christmas Bow’: See Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

On Sunday, November 8, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new movie called The Christmas Bow starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady. The movie starts at 10 p.m. Eastern on November 8, but encores will also air many times throughout the upcoming season. This movie is about a musician who has to put her dreams on hold after an accident, and it stars Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Kate is a promising musician whose lifelong dream of playing in the Rocky Mountain Philharmonic is put on hold by an accident. Reconnecting with Patrick, an old family friend, and his young cousin Gavin (Kenneth Cummins, “The Road Home for Christmas”), while recovering at home during the Christmas holiday, she finds love in someone who believes in her.”

‘The Christmas Bow’ Was Filmed in Utah

The Christmas Bow was filmed in Utah from August 13-August 21, although production dates officially started on July 13.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes peek at the movie.

Micarelli shared this photo during filming in August.

Utah can get pretty hot during the summer, so the actors had to dig deep to convey a wintery, Christmas feel in August.

Joy Perry portrays a mom with CMT, which she also has in real life, HNF-Cure reported. When Perry first arrived in Utah, she had to get a COVID test and her first scene was filmed on August 5.

Much of the filming was done in Provo, Utah, and during her off days, Perry explored Provo with her son, sister, and husband, HNF-Cure reported.

In an interview with AfterBuzzTV, Micarelli and Rady shared that the Christmas market and Christmas train scenes were filmed in Provo. Micarelli said: “It was a cross between a renaissance fair and a wonderland. It was almost like an amusement park in Provo and we just took it over.”

A symphony hall in Salt Lake City was another filming scene, Rady told AfterBuzzTV. He said they rented out the symphony hall and filmed Kate’s audition scenes there.

Meet the Cast

The role of the violinist, Kate, was played by real-life violinist Lucia Micarelli, the Bubbly Sesh podcast told Heavy.

Micarelli has collaborated with Josh Groban, Jethro Tull, and others. She’s trained classically and began playing the violin when she was just three, Esquire reported. She was born in Queens, New York, and was classically trained at Juilliard. She was in HBO’s series Treme, was a concertmaster with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in 2003, and was a featured soloist with Ian Anderson and the Vienna Radio Orchestra.

She told Esquire that changing her style from conservatory training to a New Orleans street corner for the HBO series was tough. She said: “There’s so much emphasis on playing perfectly in tune and being perfect and doing everything as it’s written. In my new job, that doesn’t play that huge a role. You know, if you’ve been trained to listen to mistakes your whole life, you forget to listen to opportunities. It’s so against my wiring: same skills, same instrument, but totally different music.”

Michael Rady stars as Patrick. In November 2019 he starred in Hallmark’s Two Turtle Doves and in 2018 he starred in Christmas at Pemberley Manor. He’s also starred in Hallmark’s A Joyous Christmas (2017), Love to the Rescue (March 2019), and more. Rady’s other appearances include UnREAL, Atypical, Jane the Virgin, Intelligence, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sequel, Sleeper Cell, ER, Greek, Melrose Place (the reboot), Emily Owens MD, House of Lies, The Guardian, J. Edgar, and more. He also starred in Hallmark’s You’re Bacon Me Crazy.

James Saito stars as Grandpa Joe. His credits include Dash & Lily (Arthur Mori), Grey’s Anatomy, Altered Carbon (Tanaseda Hideki), Prodigal Son, Modern Love, The Terror, Instinct, While We’re Young, House of Cards, One Life to Live (Judge Lee), Eli Stone (Dr. Frank Chen), As the World Turns, Law & Order, Loving (Detective Lewis), and much more.

Joy D. Perry plays Tess, the mother of one of the main characters. Joy’s character has CMT, a neuromuscular disorder. And Perry has CMT in real-life, HNF reported. The director wanted the character played authentically, by someone with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth.)

The movie also stars:

Kenneth Cummins (Gavin)

Tim Threlfall (Philip)

Jyl Kaneshiro (Barbara)

Ashley Erin Campbell (Anne)

Nate Bynum (Dr. Burk)

