Inside Hallmark Channel’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float

Hallmark Channel is contributing a float to the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Dubbed “The Heartwarming Holiday Countdown,” the float is a three-dimensional calendar counting down the days of December until Christmas. It’s decked out with some of the most iconic symbols of Christmas from snowmen to nutcrackers to stockings hung by a blazing fireplace. According to the Macy’s website, if the candy canes on the float were real, they’d have over 32,000 calories.

In a video on Hallmark Channel’s website, John Piper, the Vice President of Macy’s Parade Studio, explains that all floats are created at the Macy’s Studio in New Jersey and then transported to Manhattan. Since the floats must travel through the Lincoln Tunnel, they have to be dismantled and then reassembled before the parade begins.

Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas will perform on the Hallmark Channel float. Thomas told Us Weekly that he was inspired by Hallmark Christmas movies while writing his new Christmas album, “Something About Christmas Time.” The album came out on October 22, 2021.

A track from the album, “A New York Christmas,” can be heard in the new Hallmark film “A Royal Queens Christmas.” The film will premiere on Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the Hallmark Channel.

How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 25. The parade will air on NBC. You can also stream it live on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.

This year’s musical performers include Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth, and Kelly Rowland. There will also be musical numbers from popular Broadway musicals including “Wicked,” “Six,” and “Annie.”

The lineup of giant balloons includes Pikachu and Baby Yoda. NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb will host the televised coverage. Per tradition, Santa Clause will close the parade, officially ringing in the holiday season.

The Hallmark Channel Movies Premiering Thanksgiving Week

It might be Thanksgiving, but the Christmas season has already begun on the Hallmark Channel. Here are all the new Hallmark Christmas movies premiering the week of Thanksgiving. All times Eastern.

‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ — November 25, 8 p.m.

Two cat lovers’ paths collide when they’re tasked with finding good homes for a litter of kittens at Christmastime. Starring Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad.

‘Christmas CEO’ — November 26, 6 p.m.

The CEO of a small toy company gets a huge business opportunity but needs his ex-business partner’s signature to seal the deal. Starring Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene.

‘An Unexpected Christmas’ — November 26, 8 p.m.

A writer convinces his ex-girlfriend to pretend they’re still together for the holiday season. Stars Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz.

‘Making Spirits Bright’ — November 27, 6 p.m.

The son and daughter of two rival holiday decorating families mend a decades-old feud and find love along the way. Stars Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks.

‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ — November 27, 8 p.m.

A woman travels to Ireland for Christmas, hoping to reconnect with her Irish heritage. While there, she’s mistaken for an event planner and winds up hosting the charming Earl of Glasgough’s Christmas party. Starring Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend.

‘Time for Them to Be Home for Christmas’ — November 27, 10 p.m.

A woman with amnesia investigates the sole clue to her forgotten identity: a newspaper clipping and an invitation to a Christmas Festival. Her handsome nurse accompanies her on the journey. Stars Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny.

‘Christmas in Tahoe’ — November 28, 6 p.m.

A talent booker must ask her musician ex-boyfriend for help in order to save her family hotel’s Christmas show. Starring Laura Osnes and Kyle Selig.

‘The Christmas Contest’ — November 28, 8 p.m

Exes Laura and Ben find themselves competing in a contest to win money for their favorite charities. Starring Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton.

