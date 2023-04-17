‘In the Vineyard’ Star Signs Major, Multi-Year Deal with Competing Studio

Rachael Leigh Cook, known for Hallmark’s popular “In the Vineyard” movie series with Brendan Penny along with other rom-com films, has signed a major deal with a competing studio. One of her first projects will be a Christmas film.

Cook Will Be Working With Fox’s Marvista Entertainment

Cook signed a major deal with Fox’s Marvista Entertainment, Deadline reported. The deal involves Cook developing, producing, and starring in projects for Marvista. The report did not indicate if this is an exclusive deal, so it’s not known if she could still star in any new Hallmark films in the future.

One of her first films will be a holiday movie called “Rescuing Christmas.” The movie is about a photographer who doesn’t like Christmas and wishes the holiday would disappear. The movie was written by Sarah Montana and will be executive produced by Jim Head.

She’ll also be starring in a project with the working title “There She Goes” that is is “loosely based on her life as a ’90s icon,” Deadline reported.

Cook Said It’s the ‘Closest Thing That I Have Ever Felt to Being Part of a Real Team’

Cook wrote about the news on Instagram, sharing: “The thing that people don’t talk about much in the entertainment business is how alone you can feel; how solo of a journey it is most of the time. As someone who has never successfully played an organized sport (shocker :) this is the closest thing that I have ever felt to being part of a real team, and it’s the sensation I didn’t know I was missing. Thank you Marvista!”

Cook has recently starred in “Spirit Halloween” with Christopher Lloyd, Netflix’s “He’s All That,” “Love Guaranteed” on Netflix, and Netflix’s “A Tourist’s Guide to Love.”

She’s also known for starring in a variety of Hallmark films. She and Penny headlined the “in the Vineyard” series that included “Valentine in the Vineyard,” “Autumn in the Vineyard,” and “Summer in the Vineyard.” She also starred in “Tis the Season to be Merry” in 2021 with Travis Van Winkle, “Cross Country Christmas” with Greyston Holt, “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas,” and “Frozen in Love.”

She’s One of a Number of Stars Branching Out with Other Networks

Cook is the latest in a number of Hallmark stars who have been branching out with other networks and projects recently.

Among the highest profile changes is Jill Wagner, who will be executive producing and starring in a new TV series, “Lioness,” that’s helmed by Taylor Sheridan, the creator of “Yellowstone.” Major A-list celebrities are signed on for the TV series, including Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, and Zoe Saldana.

According to Deadline, “Lioness” is about a group of U.S. female operatives who infiltrate dangerous groups, ranging from cells in Afghanistan to drug cartels. Sheridan wrote the first two episodes. The series is inspired by a real-life CIA program.

Both Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar have left Hallmark for Great American Family, which is being led by Bill Abbott, the Hallmark Channel’s former CEO. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, McKellar said she joined GAF because of the collaboration and creative freedom she was offered.

McKellar also shared on social media that she would be happy to return to Hallmark for more mystery movies, since she was only exclusive for rom-coms.

Paul Greene, who starred in Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” has also made some big changes recently. This past Christmas season, he starred in a holiday movie that aired on CBS. He also starred in a film for Great American Family, Variety reported, but has not signed any exclusive contracts.

Greene wrote on Instagram at the time: “I am thrilled to be back in the saddle on set and totally missing the home team in a big way. But I can focus on the huge gift that I had 8 straight months with this little ❤️nugget and delicious quality time with @kate.austin.alchemist and Kate’s mama.”

