James Van Der Beek Declares Hallmark Actress the ‘Best TV Mom’

Actor James Van Der Beek, who skyrocketed to fame in 1998 on the teen drama “Dawson’s Creek,” has declared that his TV mom on the show is “the best TV mom” of all-time. That’s because Mary-Margaret Humes, who’s appeared in many Hallmark movies since “Dawson’s Creek” ended in 2003, has created the sweetest tradition for Van Der Beek’s birthday each year.

On March 8, 2024, Van Der Beek marked his 47th birthday by posting an Instagram video of him biting into one of the homemade cookies that Humes, 69, baked and shipped to him overnight. The special delivery was no surprise, though, since Humes has been doing this since Van Der Beek’s real mom died in 2020, per People.

“Every year since my mother passed, my TV mom has baked me cookies on my birthday,” Van Der Beek captioned his post.

“Of all the boys who’ve ever been on television,” he said in the video, “I for sure had the best TV mom.”

Mary-Margaret Humes Overnights Fresh-Baked Birthday Cookies to James Van Der Beek

In Van Der Beek’s post, he wrote that Humes, whose most recent Hallmark movies include 2022’s “Two Tickets to Paradise” and 2020’s “A Valentine’s Match,” always finds him on his birthday to deliver her fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies.

“It doesn’t matter that I’m now older than she was when we first worked together, or that I’ve moved to Texas,” he wrote. “She bakes them, and finds me, and does it from the bottom of her heart – and it always warms mine.”

Noting that his birthday coincided with International Women’s Day, the actor added, “Here’s to all the kind, wonderful, loving women on #internationalwomensday who – mothers or not – show the kind of love that lights up the lives of those around them.”

In his video, Van Der Beek showed the box of cookies that Humes sent to him via FedEx and, before taking a bite of the cookie, told her, “I love you.” His wife, Kimberly, popped into the shot and exclaimed, “I love you, too!”

James Van Der Beek’s TV Dad Weighed In on His Birthday, Too

On March 8, Humes posted a throwback photo on Instagram of herself with Van Der Beek from their “Dawson’s Creek” days on his birthday.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Kiddo … You MAY want to check for a package on your doorstep. All my love, Mama MM ❤️ #dawsonscreek #tvfamily #foreverfriends”

Van Der Beek replied, “Package received! Love you MM ❤”

“Ruby Herring Mysteries” actor John Wesley Shipp, who played Van Der Beek’s dad and Humes’ husband on “Dawson’s Creek,” replied, too.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday, James ❗️🥳 Thank God for Moms 🙏🏼♥️”

Van Der Beek’s mom, Melinda Weber, died in July 2020 at age 70, according to People.

At the time, he posted a collection of photos of his mom, who was a professional dancer and gymnastics teacher, to social media in honor of her.

“My mom crossed over last week,” he wrote. “Even though we knew this was coming — and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago — I’m still in shock. I’m grateful she’s no longer in pain, I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m relieved… all at once and in different moments. Just trying to hold space and allow for it all.”

Van Der Beek continued, “I don’t know what the grieving/healing process looks or feels like from here on out… all I know is anytime my kids — or any of her students — want to dress up, or get on a stage, or dance, or even just think of her… they’ll have a little extra love from the other side backing them up.”

Van Der Beek has done very little acting since his mom’s death. He played Boris in 69 episodes of the animated series “Vampirina” from 2017 to 2021, according to IMDb.