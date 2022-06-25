Where Was ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise,” premieres on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Ashley Williams and Ryan Paevey. Read on to learn all about the stunning locations where the movie was filmed and behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ Was Filmed in Hawaii

“Two Tickets to Paradise” was shot on location in Hawaii, which is famous for being a favorite filming location for Hallmark fans. In fact, Lacey Chabert has been filming a movie in Hawaii recently too.

The stars of “Two Tickets to Paradise” were thrilled to be filming in Hawaii, they shared in an On Location interview with Hallmark.

While filming, they received a blessing from a shaman who encouraged kindness and creativity for them.

In this Instagram post below, Williams shared: “A shamen came to set on our first day of shooting and encouraged kindness and creativity on this journey. We rubbed 30 year old rain water on our hands and touched each other’s hands to show our respect and eagerness to connect and take care of each other on this project. How in the world did I get so lucky?”

And positivity was definitely on the menu, as you can see from the fun and good-natured posts that Williams shared.

Meet the Cast

This movie, part of the Summer Nights lineup on Hallmark, was directed by Dustin Rikert (“A Royal Queens Christmas”.) The synopsis reads: “When two weddings are ruined by the bride and the other groom both getting left at the altar, they still decide to take their honeymoons, not knowing they are heading to the same resort in Hawaii.”

The movie stars Ashley Williams (“Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday”) and Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital, A Timeless Christmas”), who are no strangers to the Hallmark scene.

Ashley Williams shared some behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram while she was doing voice-over work for the movie.

They seemed to have a lot of fun shooting out in the ocean.

Unfortunately, it seems like one of their crew members was hurt while filming! But according to Williams, he was OK and they just had to improvise.

She had fun teaching people how to dance for TikTok too.

Williams shared more stories during an interview on Hallmark Happenings Podcast.

Ryan Paevey absolutely loves to surf! He even confirms it in a Q&A on the Hallmark website. He didn’t even need a stuntman for his surfing scenes in the movie. He shared on Instagram that he missed the filming locations, too.

And maybe this is going to be his new home at some point? He hints at it in another post.

Paevey also was very playful and scared Williams a few times while they were filming.

Paevey enjoys athletic activities, whether indoors or outdoors. In the Instagram video below, he that it was difficult to rock climb. But he made it look so easy though!

Paevey recently signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media! So you can expect to see him in more movies in the near future.

“Two Tickets to Paradise” also stars Mary-Margaret Humes, Jhey Castles, Kimee Balmilero, Olivia Hoffman, and more.

An early screening of the movie was held on June 23 during the RomaDrama Live! convention. In attendance were Williams, Paevey, and Jesse Hutch, along with producer Maura Dunbar.

