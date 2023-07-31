Jodie Sweetin’s Husband Posts on First Anniversary That Marriage Feels ‘Pretty Weird’

One year into their marriage, Hallmark star Jodie Sweetin‘s husband is marveling at how “weird” it feels to be in a relationship that feels so safe and “so f**king satisfying.”

In honor of their first anniversary on July 30, 2023, Mescal Wasilewski paid tribute to his wife with an emotional and funny post. The couple was together for five years, according to People, before tying the knot in an “intimate” backyard wedding in Malibu, California, with famous guests including much of her “Full House” castmates, from former Hallmark Channel regular Candace Cameron Bure to her new podcasting partner Andrea Barber.

“One year ago I solidified a commitment to sharing a life with someone who makes me understand what life can be when you let some one in,” Wasilewski wrote in a post that included photos from their wedding and adventures together. “Feeling safe with another human being on a deeper level is terrifying and so f**king satisfying. I honestly never thought I could feel this comfortable with another human being.”

Sweetin hasn’t responded to Wasilewski’s post, but she has previously spoken lovingly of her fourth husband, who works as a clinical social worker.

Jodie Sweetin Says She’s Relieved Her Husband ‘Loves My Girls’

Wasilewski, 57, continued his tribute to Sweetin, 41, by writing, “To say I’m grateful feels insufficient. I have no idea what happens next, but I know I don’t take those next steps alone. I walk the path with a partner. Pretty weird to say, even weirder to feel, but pretty awesome to live. Happy anniversary @jodiesweetin.”

In conclusion, he quipped, “Some how we made it a year. From here it’s all downhill.”

In November 2021, Sweetin said on the Allison Interviews podcast that she appreciated the chance to take it slow with Wasilewski, since their relationship was long-distance for a while.

“He was in Brooklyn, and I was here in L.A. for three and a half years, and so it was slow, and it was nice,” she said.

Wasilewski is Sweetin’s fourth husband and has said that he is great with her two daughters from previous relationships — Zoie, 15 (whom she shares with ex Cody Herpin) and Beatrice, 12 (with ex Morty Coyle).

On the podcast, she said Wasilewski was “very good at letting them warm up to him.”

“I think that is the hard thing as a mom,” she continued. “You’re thinking, ‘Everyone just get along. I really like this person.’ I’m not sacrificing my kids, but how do I make everybody happy?'”

Just before their wedding, Sweetin told People, “He loves my girls, which is so incredibly important. I remember suddenly, I was like, ‘I want something a lot different than what I wanted ten years ago (in a relationship),’ and it’s made it so easy.”

Sweetin, whose last Hallmark movie was May’s “The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost,” said the two would be celebrating their first anniversary by going “off-the-grid” on an intimate camping trip, per Yahoo.

Jodie Sweetin Just Launched New Podcast With Andrea Barber

In the days leading up to her first anniversary, Sweetin was especially busy, launching a new iHeartMedia podcast on July 25 with her former “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-star Barber, called “How Rude, Tanneritos!”

Sweetin played middle child Stephanie Tanner on the cult classic and Barber played neighbor kid Kimmy Gibbler. According to a release from iHeartMedia, the two friends will re-watch all 192 episodes of the original “Full House” TV series from beginning to end, giving their hot takes and sharing memories of each episode throughout all eight seasons.

According to Fox News, their co-star and friend, Dave Coulier, who played Sweetin’s uncle on the series, released a similar podcast a week ago via PodCo, titled “Full House Rewind.” But the actresses told People they think they’ll stand out because they’re telling stories about what it was like to be a kid growing up on-set and in such a whirlwind of fame.

Barber, who has appeared in movies on Great American Family, the network started by former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott which Bure left Hallmark Channel for in 2022, said that after 35 years of friendship, she and Sweetin know how to get through any disagreements or tension.

“I can be so honest with Jodie,” she told People. “We can be honest with each other. We disagree with each other, and that’s fine. We love each other through all of it. That’s the great thing about having a friendship like this, is that it’s based on honesty and trust and familiarity. I know all of Jodie’s quirks. I’m just like, ‘Jodie, go check your email. You’re behind.'”