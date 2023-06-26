Hallmark Star ‘Thrilled’ By Special Honor For Pride Month

Hallmark Channel star Jonathan Bennett had a special honor as part of Pride Month 2023 — headlining the Nashville Pride Parade. He partnered with Nissan as presenting sponsors for the event and posted a message about what it meant to him.

Here’s what Bennett wrote:

Jonathan Bennett Said It’s ‘So Important to Show Up For Our LGBTQ+ Community Right Now’

The Nashville Pride Festival, which is celebrating its 35th year in 2023, featured a weekend full of activities, including the parade in downtown Nashville. Eric Cox and Olivia Hill were the grand marshals this year and Jonathan Bennett and his husband Jaymes Vaughn were on hand to represent Nissan, who was sponsoring the parade.

In an Instagram post full of videos and photos from the event, Bennett wrote how “thrilled” he was to be a part of the event and how “important” it is to show up to support the LGBTQ+ community.

“Thrilled to be representing @nissanusa as presenting sponsors of Nashville Pride where it’s so important to show up for our LGBTQ+ community right NOW! Happy Pride! Keep being visible, keep spreading love, and remember we are stronger together! 🏳️‍🌈,” wrote Bennett, adding the hashtags #PartnersOfProgress #NissanPartner #chosenfamily #gaypride #gayman #gaylife #nashville #tennessee Verified

#pride #nashvillepride #lgbtq #husbands #gay.

In the comments, Nissan left some heart emojis and Bennett replied, “Thank you for being a proud partner of progress,” to which Nissan responded, “Thank you for being you.”

Bennett got a great photo of them in front of Nissan’s Pride Month message board that reads, “Nissan knows that your chosen family is essential to your life’s journey. We’re proud to support the LGBTQ+ community in creating a path forward that’s uniquely their own. #PartnersofProgress.”

Bennett also posted a video of himself speaking at the Pride Fest where he said, “I am so thrilled to be here representing Nissan, who is the presenting sponsor of Nashville Pride. Let’s give it up for Nissan for helping make Nashville Pride so awesome and so successful and we just want you to know that Nissan has the LGTBQ+ community’s back at every turn.”

Bennett’s Friends & Fans Are So Supportive of Him

In the comments, Bennett’s fans left so many words of support and encouragement and they were thankful to Nissan for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Fellow Hallmark Channel star Jacklyn Collier wrote, “Love this so much!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

“As a Tennessean, so wonderful to see celebrities and Nissan supporting such a loving important human rights cause,” wrote one fan.

A second fan added, “Happy Pride!!! Thanks for continuing to be awesome!! 🌈❤️.”

A third fan wrote, “Spreading love today, tomorrow and all year round 🏳️‍🌈,” to which Bennett replied, “Always.”

“Really wanted to be there and meet you but stuff came up maybe next year but Happy Pride and Thank you and your husband for everything you do ❤️🌈❤️🌈,” wrote a fourth fan, to which Bennett replied, “Thank you for being YOU,” and the fan responded, “And thank you for making a huge impact on my life.”

“Glad to see Nissan is stepping up! So important to have firms in TN taking a stand. Thank you,” wrote a fifth fan.

Bennett isn’t the only Hallmark Channel star celebrating Pride Month. Actress Jodie Sweetin was showing her support at the Los Angeles Pride Festival earlier this month