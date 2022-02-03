‘American Idol’ Finalist Joins Celebrity ‘Survivor’

The cast has been announced for CBS’ celebrity “Survivor,” “Beyond The Edge,” and it includes five “Dancing With the Stars” alumni, one of whom is also an “American Idol” finalist. Here is what we know so far about the new reality competition series.

The ‘Beyond The Edge’ Cast

CBS announced via press release that the nine celebrities participating in “Beyond The Edge,” which is basically a celebrity version of “Survivor,” include:

“American Idol” finalist Lauren Alaina, a country superstar playing for the Next Door charity

Former NFL player Ray Lewis, a Super Bowl MVP playing for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Country star Craig Morgan, the “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer playing for Operation Finally Home

Former NBA player Metta World Peace, an NBA champion playing for The Artest University

Cover girl Paulina Porizkova, a supermodel playing for the ACLU Foundation

Former NFL player Mike Singletary, also a former NFL head coach playing for Changing Our Perspective

“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin, an actress playing for Girls Inc

TV personality Colton Underwood, a former “Bachelor” star playing for the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation

TV personality Eboni K. Williams, a “Real Housewives of New York City” star playing for Safe Horizons

There are five — count ’em, five — “Dancing With the Stars” alumni amongst the cast. Paulina Porizkova finished in 11th place with her partner Alec Mazo in season four; Metta World Peace finished in 12th place with his partner Peta Murgatroyd in season 13; Jodie Sweetin finished in sixth place with her partner Keo Motsepe in season 22; Ray Lewis had to withdraw due to injury, sending him and his partner Cheryl Burke out in 11th place in season 28; and Lauren Alaina finished in fourth place with her partner Gleb Savchenko, also in season 28.

The ‘Beyond The Edge’ Premise

We’re pushing limits with one of the most intense celebrity adventure challenges EVER attempted. The new reality series #BeyondTheEdge comes to CBS on March 16. pic.twitter.com/22KhMNZgMd — CBS (@CBS) February 3, 2022

According to the CBS press release, “Beyond The Edge” will see “nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone.”

It continues:

From the producers of “Naked and Afraid” comes the most intense celebrity adventure ever attempted, where only teamwork, perseverance and finding the inner strength they never knew they possessed can get them through another day and raise money for their chosen charities. For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the “Beyond The Edge” champion and take home the most money for their charity.

“‘Beyond The Edge’ is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted,” said executive producer Greg Goldman in a statement. “The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks – the harsh jungles of Panama – and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

“Beyond The Edge” is hosted by Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo and it premieres Wednesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

“American Idol” season 20 premieres Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

