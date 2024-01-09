Kansas City Chiefs’ Post About New Tyler Hynes Movie Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs shared a post on social media about a “new” Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish movie that quickly went viral. Since the post they shared is about a movie that doesn’t actually exist, it sparked a lot of questions from fans wanting an explanation.

The Kansas City Chiefs Shared a Movie Poster with Tyler Hynes & Janel Parrish Called ‘Falling for Football’

The Kansas City Chiefs shared what appeared to be a spoof Hallmark movie poster featuring Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish, but some fans on social media weren’t quite so sure it was a joke. The poster was shared on all the team’s social media channels, including Instagram, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

The account wrote: “‘Tis the postseason, and it ain’t a holiday without a little made-for-TV movie magic. Coming soon 👀.”

The poster features Hynes and Parrish and reads “Falling for Football” with the tagline “Coming Soon to a Stadium Near You.” It reads “Wed. January 10” at the bottom of the poster, which is the day after the post was made.

The cast list on the poster includes Parrish, Hynes, Donna Kelce (Travis Kelce’s mother), Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Tommy Townsend, Dante Hall, Mitch Holthus, KC Wolf, Melissa Etheridge, Tech N9ne, Kameron Marlow, Kimmi Chex, and Rob Riggle.

Hynes & Parrish Shared Instagram Stories About the Post

Hallmark fans will quickly recognize that Hynes and Parrish just starred in a Christmas movie together called “Never Been Chris’d,” which may have served as the inspiration for this movie poster. The ongoing viral romance between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might have inspired the poster too.

Hynes liked the Chiefs’ post on Instagram, but didn’t comment further about it as of the time of this article’s publication. Instead, he reshared on his Instagram stories some posts from fans about the Chiefs’ movie poster. One was from a fan writing “Oh my goddddd @janelparrish and @tyler_hynes hmmm hmmm” and another was from a fan sharing the poster and just writing “👀.” He also shared one from a fan writing, “Umm can’t wait to see what this is about?”

Parrish also shared the post on her Instagram story and tagged Hynes and the Chiefs.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, shared two Instagram stories about the post. In one story she shared a picture of herself waving at the camera, wearing a nametag that says “Donna,” and wrote “my acting debut 🤣.”

In the replies on Instagram, fans weren’t sure if they should take the poster seriously or not.

One person replied, “What the what??? @tyler_hynes please explain yourself 😂.”

Another person wrote, “Help I can’t decipher what are and are not jokes anymore.”

A Chiefs fan joked, “If this isn’t the true story of Taylor and Travis, I’m out. 😂”

Another fan joked, “When’s the watch party?!! 😂🏈 @tyler_hynes.”

A partial explanation can be found in a Chiefs video shared earlier the same day, where the Chiefs joke that the postseason playoff game “may not be a holiday, but we’ll treat it like one.” The video goes on to share, “Valentine’s Day is jealous of the love story we have…”

Hynes replied to that video, which was shared before his spoof movie poster, writing: “🏈🎄✨.”

One fan replied, “as if I couldn’t love you more!!! A Chief’s fan ❤️❤️❤️ love it, Let’s GO…And by far you are my most Favorite actor that’s for sure!!!!!”

A few hours later, the Chiefs added the spoof movie poster with Hynes and Parrish.

If you’re wanting to watch a Hallmark football movie, the network recently premiered one in September, but it didn’t star Hynes and Parrish. It was called “Fourth Down and Love” and starred Ryan Paevey and Pascale Hutton.

Play

Hallmark also aired a football romance movie in 2015 called “Love on the Sidelines” starring Emily Kinney and John Reardon.