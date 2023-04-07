Kevin McGarry & Chris McNally Dish on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

In separate interviews, Hallmark stars Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry have been dropping hints about what’s in store on “When Calls the Heart” season 10. The new season premieres on July 30.

Lucas Will Be Facing His Most ‘Drastic’ Obstacle Yet

In an interview with ET Online, McNally revealed that Lucas will be facing some big challenges in season 10.

“I don’t want to give anything away but I will say that Lucas has not faced an obstacle this large, this drastic since he’s joined the show,” McNally revealed. “So, we have some pretty epic, pivotal conflict to overcome and it’s sort of all-encompassing.”

He said the first part of the season will explore just how busy life can be, sometimes even pulling newly engaged couples apart.

“I think people will enjoy the first section of this season because there is almost, perhaps, a lack of romance, but not for lack of trying,” he said. “It’s just that we take an angle that I think people can all register with, which is, sometimes life gets busy. And so you get to find these two people who are newly engaged, they’re in love with each other, infatuated with each other and they feel like there’s other things that are kind of pulling them apart. And there’s this desire and need to kind of fight to play the wedding.”

McGarry Said the End of the Season Will Have ‘A Lot of Stuff’ Taking Off for Nathan

In an interview with the Suspenders Unbuttoned Podcast, McGarry dropped some vaguer hints about what’s in store for season 10.

“There’s kind of a lot going on at the end of the season,” he hinted around 33 minutes into the interview. “No spoilers, but…there’s a lot that happens in this season and at the end there’s a lot happening with Nathan… A lot of stuff takes off more near the end of the season.”

About 46 minutes into the interview, McGarry circled back to “When Calls the Heart” and a medal that some fans noticed Nathan was wearing in some behind-the-scenes moment that Jack Wagner had shared.

While McGarry couldn’t say much about the medal, he did offer: “I promise you it doesn’t come out of nowhere and there’s a reason why he has it… It’s not a red herring.”

Around 1:06 into the interview, he talked a little more about what to expect in Nathan’s storyline.

“Let it not be said that this show doesn’t keep people on their toes,” he said. “…They weave a good story. There could be some good stuff coming up… There’s things that are going to be surprising for everybody and it’s gonna be really great. It’s a great season.”

McGarry has been busy recently filming a hockey-themed Christmas movie for Hallmark. He shared some videos on Instagram Reel hinting about the film, but not telling fans any additional details.

Vernon Morning Star reported that McGarry, Kim Matula, and Brittany Mitchell are filming the movie and it’s called “Christmas Goals.” According to UBCP/ACTRA, the movie was scheduled to wrap on March 31.

