Hallmark Alum Marries Co-Star With Bridesmaid Lacey Chabert by Her Side

Actress Kimberly J. Brown is married! On April 19, 2024, the Hallmark alum, who appeared with lifelong bestie Lacey Chabert in 2019’s “Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder,” married fellow actor Daniel Kountz more than two decades after they starred together in Disney Channel’s “Halloweentown II,” according to People.

In front of 92 guests, Chabert served as a bridesmaid at the couple’s nuptials in Camarillo, California, per People. She also threw a lavish bridal shower for Brown in March, sharing on Instagram that their friendship “has blessed my life since I was about 8 years old and I love her dearly!”

Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz Marry Two Decades After Being Co-Stars

Brown, 39, and Kountz, 45, met while filming “Halloweentown II” in 2001, but told People that there were “never any romantic discussions, thoughts or feelings at that time.”

After the Disney movie, Brown’s next projects included the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie “My Sister’s Keeper,” per IMDb, as well as roles on the soap operas “Guiding Light” and “General Hospital.” Kountz, meanwhile, juggles acting roles — most recently in the 2022’s “God of War: Ragnarök” according to IMDb — with his day job as a realtor in the Los Angeles area.

Though the two kept in touch via social media after “Halloween II,” they didn’t meet up again until 2016, Brown told People, when she reached out to see if he wanted to appear on her YouTube Channel.

“We met up at a bar, and I was waiting there for a little Kimberly J. Brown to come in,” Kountz told People. “And in walks a beautiful, well-put-together full-grown woman. I was like, ‘Oh, well, hello there. I believe we’ve both grown up a little bit!’ Then that was pretty much it for me. I was smitten.”

People reported that Brown and Kountz’s wedding guests included “Bachelorette” alum Ali Fedotowsky, “The Bold and the Beautiful” actress Ashley Jones, actress Missi Pyle of “Harlan Coban’s Shelter,” “8 Simple Rules” alum Amy Davidson, and actress Judith Hoag, who played Brown’s mom in the first “Halloweentown.”

The couple told the outlet that their post-wedding plans include traveling the world together. Brown and Koutnz also regularly appear at fan conventions, including July’s Galaxy Con in Raleigh, North Carolina, and a “Halloweentown” cast reunion at the Smokey Mountain Fan Convention in August.

Lacey Chabert Served as Bridesmaid & Threw a Lavish Bridal Shower for Her Longtime Bestie

Brown’s bridal party featured her sister as matron of honor, while Chabert and Kountz’s sister served as bridesmaids. Chabert and Brown have been close since their days as child actors on Broadway, appearing together in Les Miserables.

In March, Chabert threw a bridal shower for Brown, including handling the flower arrangements herself, she shared on Instagram, though she said she some got help from party planner Sarah Judith Events.

Chabert wrote, “Everyone knows I love a reason to celebrate, so I had the best time pulling this together! 💕”

Brown posted about having “the most beautiful bridal shower” via Instagram and wrote that Chabert “puts her heart and soul into EVERYTHING she does, even event planning 😏.”

Brown continued, “I wouldn’t be where I am in my life today without this lady so thank you, Lace, for not only creating the most special shower, but also being such a source of love, inspiration, strength, and uncontrollable laughter in my life. I love you forever.”

In December, Hallmark Media announced that Chabert will star in an unscripted series called “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert,” in which she’ll oversee planning “celebrations of a lifetime” for people who are “making a positive impact in their communities.” The series is slated to premiere on Hallmark Now in late 2024.