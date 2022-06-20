Lacey Chabert’s New Hawaii Movie & Leading Man Revealed

Lacey Chabert has been busy filming a new Hallmark movie in Hawaii. Details about the movie — including her leading man — have finally been revealed.

Ektor Rivera Is Starring with Chabert in ‘Groundswell’

Chabert is starring in “Groundswell” opposite Ektor Rivera, Deadline revealed. This movie will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, rather than the Hallmark Channel, on August 21.

The movie, based on the novel by Kattie Lee Biegel, is filmed on location in Hawaii.

Deadline shared the following synopsis: “In Groundswell, on the heels of a personal and professional setback, Atlanta chef Emma (Chabert) travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben (Rivera), a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing.”

Biegel told Deadline, “I am a huge fan of Lacey’s movies, and she has been my dream choice to play Emma, from Day 1. This project is close to my heart, and there is no one better to bring us along on Emma’s journey.”

On Monday, May 23, Chabert posted details on Instagram about the first day of filming.

She wrote, “It’s day one on a new job for me in Honolulu! I thought I’d never been here before but my mom reminded me we were here when I was five years old. This is a pic from that trip! So today, I’m setting aside any anxiety or fears and smiling big with excitement and gratitude. I think my five year old self would approve ❤️ I hope you have a great day!”

Rivera Starred in ‘Sugar Plum Twist’

This isn’t Rivera’s first Hallmark movie. For Christmas 2021, he starred in “Sugar Plum Twist.” This was one of two movies that premiered on Hallmark’s streaming service. He starred with Jamie Gray Hyder and Laura Rosguer.

Rivera’s other credits include “StartUp” (Eddie), “La ultima gira,” “Q’Viva!: The Chosen” (singer), and more.

Rivera shared on Instagram that he really enjoyed filming in Hawaii and it was one of the most enjoyable work experiences he’s had.

Here’s a video he shared from Oahu:

According to IMDb, “Groundswell” also stars Katie Lee, Bernard Aderhold-Lindsey, Napoleon Tavale, and Darny Chau. Lee Friedlander is directing.

Author Katie Lee Biegel is also a chef who hosts a show on the Cooking Channel and is a judge for Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship,” along with leading the digital series, “What Would Katie Eat?’ She’s published numerous cookbooks and married Ryan Biegel in September 2018.

“Groundswell” is her first novel.

The Amazon synopsis reads: “Sometimes the biggest ripples come from the smallest events. Like the day that novice PA Emma Guthrie walks into world-famous movie star Garrett Walker’s trailer. When she walks out, she’s on her way to becoming Mrs. Emma Walker, trading her jeans and flip-flops for closets full of Chanel and the start of a successful screenwriting career. But when an incriminating text message throws her marriage into question, Emma flees New York City for a sleepy coastal town in Mexico. Here, she meets gorgeous, California-born Ben, who teaches her about the healing powers of surfing, shows her the joys of the simple life, and opens her up to the possibility of love. An irresistible insider’s glimpse into a glittering world, Katie Lee’s debut novel is a captivating story about how losing everything you thought you wanted can be the first step to finding what you need.”

