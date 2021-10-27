Hallmark’s Streaming Service Premiering Two New Christmas Movies in 2021

Hallmark’s streaming platform, Hallmark Movies Now, will be premiering two new Christmas movies for the first time. The streaming platform is more typically used for previously aired Hallmark movies. But Crown Media has announced that two new Christmas movies will be airing on the platform this holiday season.

The First New Movie Premieres November 18

According to a press release from Hallmark, Hallmark Movies Now’s holiday event is called “Movies & Mistletoe.” The first new movie appearing on the streaming platform is “Every Time a Bell Rings,” starring Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, Brittany Ishibashi, and Ali Leibert.

The new movie premieres on the streaming service on November 18.

The synopsis reads: “Three sisters reunite in their hometown of Natchez, MS at Christmas after a long time apart. They’re surprised to discover their late father had planned one last scavenger hunt for them to find the family’s wooden wishing bell, a beloved, annual holiday tradition when they were young. As they search for clues in the days leading up to Christmas, the trio visits local childhood haunts around Natchez that hold special meaning for them. In the process, their sisterly bond is rekindled and each learns an important lesson about what they want in life and in love.”

Cahill starred in Hallmark’s “A Timeless Christmas” last year opposite Ryan Paevey. She’s starred in many Hallmark movies, including “The Secret Ingredient,” “Love, Fall & Order,” and the most recent “Mystery 101” movie.

Brown most recently starred in Hallmark’s summer movie, “Sweet Pecan Summer,” opposite Christine Ko and Lauren Tom. He also starred in Hallmark’s “Check Inn to Christmas” in 2019 and “Over the Moon in Love” in 2019.

When “A Timeless Christmas” was being filmed this year, the local town of Natchez, Mississippi, hosted a July holiday fundraiser that included auctioning three roles in the movie, WJTV reported. The winners also had the chance to audition for a speaking role. Sarah Laukhuff, Christmas in Natchez Committee Member, told The Natchez Democrat that the three “extra” roles were going to be more in-depth than a typical extra would be.

The Second Movie Premieres on December 2

The second new movie on the streaming service premieres December 2. The movie is called “Sugar Plum Twist” and stars Jamie Gray Hyder, Ektor Rivera, and Laura Rosguer.

The synopsis reads: “After failing to get the coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in this year’s production of The Nutcracker, Vivíana Serrano, an aspiring ballerina, joins forces with Natalia, a retiree from the New York Ballet, to create a surprise reprise of the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy…with a Latin twist.”

It’s not clear, however, if this second movie will remain exclusive to the streaming service. Crown Media’s press website also has the movie listed on its Countdown to Christmas lineup.

The press website lists the movie as premiering on The Hallmark Channel on Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern. However, Crown Media’s official press release about Countdown to Christmas does not have the movie listed for that date.

Hyder is perhaps best known for her roles on “Graceland,” “True Blood,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Rivera starred in “On Your Feet!” on Broadway, along with having TV roles on “Q’Viva!: The Chosen,” “StartUp,” “NCIS,” and more.

Rosguer has starred in “Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio,” “StartUp,” “Sorority Secrets,” and more.

