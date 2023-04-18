Lacey Chabert & Will Kemp to Star in Another Hallmark Movie

Reunited, and it feels so good! Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp will tango in another Hallmark movie.

While pictures of the duo circulated on social media, many thought the two were auditioning for “Dancing With The Stars,” or better yet, possibly doing a “Christmas Waltz 2.” While the two looked more than ready to tango in a press picture, Chabert and Kemp are getting ready to take over the dance floor in a new Hallmark movie, “The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango” was written by Kemp and Aubrey Day and is currently filming in Malta, Europe.

“After the success of “Christmas Waltz,” viewers have been clamoring for another movie with this charismatic duo. When Will came to us with this fun spin on a whodunnit, we knew it was the perfect opportunity to reunite him with Lacey,” said Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at Hallmark Media in a press release.

In short, the film is about a detective, Constance Bailey (Chabert), who would rather work alone. However, when a high-profile case involving a CEO is murdered on the eve of his company’s corporate event, she gladly solves the case. While Bailey prepares to look into the case, she gets more than she asked for, as the corporate event takes place at a high-stakes ballroom competition requiring Bailey to go undercover.

“I’m thrilled to be working with my good friend @iamwillkemp again on a new movie for @hallmarkmovie” said Chabert in her March 1 Instagram post.

Chabert & Kemp’s Previous Hallmark Endeavors

Chabert has been with Hallmark since 2010, when she first debuted in the film “Elevator Girl,” and has been one of the most loveable “it” girls in the network’s history ever since. Chabert has starred in over 30 Hallmark films and plans to build her own “Hallmark empire,” according to Forbes.

“As I’ve gone on and done more and more, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity Hallmark has given me,” Chabert said to Forbes. “My biggest motivation or desire in this coming year is to tell deeper stories. I take it seriously the responsibility that I try to make each movie better than the last.”

Kemp didn’t start as an actor; instead, he started his career as a professional ballet dancer, starring in “Swan Lake” from 1997 to 2000, which explains his killer moves in Hallmark’s “Christmas Waltz.” He starred in major campaigns from GAP, Giorgio Armani, and more since then. His first movie with the network was with Chabert in 2019, starring in “Love, Romance & Chocolate.”

“Everyone at Hallmark has made my experiences so incredibly special, and I can’t wait to create unique and memorable content for Hallmark’s devoted audience together,” said Kemp to Deadline.

While the two dancing gems waltz into our hearts in 2020, “The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango” will mark their third adventure together for Hallmark.

Hallmark Is Set to Release an Original Series

Hallmark is set to release five new romantic movies and a brand-new original series in 2023. The series “The Way Home” will star Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

The series is about a family as viewers are brought into three generations of women who are all strong, willful, and independent, living in their small farm town of Port Haven. The 10-episode series will take the women on a journey of self-discovery in ways they’ve never imagined while finding their way back to each other.

While the first season wrapped up on March 23, Hallmark has ordered a season 2 with no set release date.