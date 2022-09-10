Where Was ‘Marry Go Round’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Marry Go Round,” premieres on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

Marry Go Round Was Filmed in Vancouver

While filming in July 2022, Brennan Elliot posted this Instagram picture of how filming in Vancouver, Canada, reminded him of a saying he once heard about facing adversities in life.

Although the picture seemed a bit gloomy, he also enjoyed some beautiful days while in Vancouver. In the post below he wrote: “THANKYOU Vancouver for always being good to your fellow Canadian!”

Vancouver is definitely no stranger to Hallmark movies, especially when it comes to Christmas ones. The popular landmarks and cities of British Columbia can often be found in many Hallmark features. It’s also very popular for other big-budget TV series such as “Virgin River,” “Snowpiercer,” and of course “When Calls the Heart.”

DailyHive reported that filming productions “generated $3.4 billion for BC’s economy in 2020.” The article also noted that BC’s industry attracts streaming companies like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Apple.

“Marry Go Round” was completed on August 28, 2022, according to IMDb PRO.

Meet the Cast

The official Crown Media synopsis of the movie reads: “Abby Foster and Luke Walker were high school sweethearts and had a short-lived marriage after high school. Many years later, Abby is a successful executive who is planning to move to Paris with her fiancé Edward Timsdale (Zak Santiago, ‘Peacemaker’). Everything in her life seems to be perfect. That is until she gets a letter explaining her divorce to Luke is not exactly official. When Abby arrives back in (her) hometown for a court hearing she runs into Luke and quickly learns he has no intention of finalizing this divorce anytime soon. Emily, (Mary-Beth Manning, ‘Black Monday’) Abby’s mother finally reveals a secret she has been keeping from her daughter that explains what really happened so many years ago. Abby now has a choice to make. Does she face the truth about what she has always felt for Luke or stick to the plan when she thought her life was so perfect?”

Brennan Elliott’s popularity began to skyrocket with his role on “Strong Medicine,” where he portrayed the part of Dr. Nick Biancavilla for 88 episodes, according to his biography.

Alongside Brooke Shields, Elliott appeared in the “Flower Shop Mysteries” series for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Additionally, he co-starred in the “Crossword Mysteries” franchise alongside Lacey Chabert and worked as an executive producer for both of these successful franchises. He also was a series regular on Hallmark’s “Cedar Cove.”

Elliott shared on Instagram that this movie premiere is extra special since he will be celebrating 11 years of marriage with his wife. She’s currently been undergoing treatment for cancer.

He also said that “U might want a Kleenex close by 🤭,” warning fans that this movie might be the ugly-crying kind of film.

Elliott also mentioned how blessed he was to have worked with Director David Weaver.

“I am blessed to be able to work with #davidweaver again as our director/leader and I will share with you all the wonderfully talented,funny and sweet leading lady that I have the great opportunity to play on this project with,” he wrote.

Amanda Schull also stars.

According to her biography, “Center Stage,” made by Sony Pictures and directed by Nicholas Hytner, was Schull’s first movie. An American actress and former professional ballet dancer, she played the lead role. Before choosing Schull, the producers looked all over the country. After that, she went back to the San Francisco Ballet, where she danced for a number of years. She is known for titles such as “Suits” and “12 Monkeys.”

In the Instagram post below, she specified to fans that her character’s name was NOT Mary and that the title was not a typo. “Let the intrigue begin,” she cryptically wrote.

The movie also stars:

Zak Santiago

Mary-Beth Manning

Anni Ramsay

James Drew Dean

Kelsey Lopes

Nitin Prasad

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup