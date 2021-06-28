LOOK: Hope Valley Transformed for ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Episode

Hope Valley, the hometown of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” was recently transformed into Fist City for an episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” on The CW Network.

Hope Valley Became Fist City for The CW Episode

“When Calls the Heart” is filmed at the Jamestown movie set in Canada, on a 96-acre land in Langley, British Columbia, called MacInnes Farms, shared I’ve Scene It on Hallmark.

The Jamestown movie set is also used for other filming opportunities when “When Calls the Heart” isn’t there, such as a recent episode of “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow.” The episode was season 6 episode 8, called “Stressed Western.”

Here are some screenshots from the episode. The town looked very similar to Hope Valley, except for a few sign changes.

In the episode, they traveled to Fist City, Oklahoma, in 1891, TV Fanatic reported. Hope Valley, meanwhile, is set in Canada around the same time period (just a bit later.) For “Legends,” the team had to track down an alien pod, which is a scenario you definitely won’t see in Hallmark’s Hope Valley.

The iconic water tower had a new sign that reads “Welcome to Fist City” rather than “Welcome to Hope Valley.” Bust as you can see, much of the scenary remained the same outside of this.

The saloon can be seen in some scenes too. But rather than being the saloon owned by Lucas in Hope Valley, it was renamed as “Fist City Saloon.”

Some important scenes took place in front of the saloon during “Legends of Tomorrow,” just like they do for “When Calls the Heart.” Except in this case, they were fighting aliens.

On Twitter, some Hearties were quick to point out the similarity. Of course, you won’t see someone dressed quite like the character below in a Hope Valley episode.

Another Hallmark fan shared more photos from the episode, pointing out what was changed and what wasn’t.

One fan commented: “Would be nice if they would put the white shutters back up on the saloon.”

Many Other Productions Film Here

This isn’t the first time another production was filmed at MacInnes Farms. In February, Parade reported that many other productions have filmed here too. They include “Riverdale,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Timeless,” “Beyond Sherwood Forest,” and “The Book of Beasts.” In fact, 100 films have called MacInnes Farms home in the span of 10 years. But Hope Valley is the main occupant.

The farm was first discovered when producers were scouting locations for “Scary Movie 4” and thought it would be a great setting for the parts of the movie that were parodying “The Village,” Parade reported. They built a temporary movie set there, and movies kept coming to the location after that.

The farm had been in the family for 45 years, Langley Advance Times reported. The family leased the land at first and then purchased it, turning it into a fully operational dairy farm until 1992. They switched to boarding horses to help make ends meet and planting cottonwood trees. In fact, “Scary Village” helped the family make ends meet and came at the perfect time. The farm is also now home to 300 free-range chickens and 25 honey beehives, Parade reported, along with a malting machine to process barley on site.

Before the pandemic, fans could book tours, but those are temporarily on hold.

