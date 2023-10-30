Hallmark May Film 3rd ‘Mr. Darcy’ Movie Without Star Ryan Paevey

After years of clamoring for a third “Mr. Darcy” movie starring Cindy Busby and Ryan Paevey, it looks like Hallmark fans will get their wish — at least partially. Filming on a new movie in the series has begun, but potentially without Paevey in the cast.

Busby and Paevey co-starred in Hallmark’s first two modern-day spins on Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” as Donovan Darcy and Elizabeth Scott. “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” which premiered in 2016, was the first Hallmark movie for both actors. That was followed by 2018’s “Marrying Mr. Darcy,” and Paevey has since expressed hope that there would be more.

Filming of a new Hallmark movie called “Paging Mr. Darcy” began on October 18, 2023, in Ottawa, according to ACTRA Ottawa, and is scheduled to continue through November 7. Busby is cited in production notes as being part of the cast, but so far there’s been no sign of Paevey.

Here’s what you need to know:

If Ryan Paevey’s On the Set of Latest ‘Mr. Darcy’ Shoot, He’s Hiding It Well

According to Inside Ottawa Valley, the cast and crew filmed in the town of Carleton Place on October 24 and 25, including at the Grand Hotel. The hotel’s owner said they reserved “the entire second floor, wedding suite and fine dining room” for filming.

Busby and Paevey have not mentioned that a new “Mr. Darcy” movie is in the works, but that’s not unusual for Hallmark stars. They rarely announce the movies they’re actively filming, plus the SAG-AFTRA strike requires actors to not promote any past or present work.

But L.A.-based Paevey, who signed a deal with Hallmark in 2022, doesn’t appear to be in Ottawa for filming, given that he’s posted about surfing and making jewelry on social media lately.

On October 20, Paevey participated in a two-hour interview for the private Hearts of Stars Facebook group and Busby beamed in virtually to say hello, seemingly not in the same location together.

He also posted a photo of his surfboard by the ocean on October 28 and wrote, “Sunset sessions are my fav….”

Then on October 29, Paevey posted a video in his Instagram Stories of himself at a work bench where he makes his Fortunate Wanderer jewelry line. In the post, he said he was starting a monthly online subscription on Instagram where he’ll post videos of him surfing, making jewelry and more.

He said, “I figured since we’re not gonna be on set, I’m constantly getting questions about what I’m up to, so I’ll show ya.”

He also put text over the video that said, “…and hopefully some stuff from set too, someday. ;o)”

On October 30, he posted an Instagram video of ocean waves with text over the footage that read, “From this AM…nice warm offshore breeze and rising tide :)”

In the caption, Paevey wrote, “Mornings these days. Hope you guys find some happy today. : )”

It’s also unlikely that actress Frances Fisher, who played Donovan’s aunt Violet Darcy in the first two movies, has been on set of the new movie either. She is one of the SAG-AFTRA negotiators, per The Wrap, who has been working for over three months to reach a new deal with the CEOs of Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Ryan Paevey Said Last Year That He Was Hopeful a New ‘Mr. Darcy’ Movie Would Happen Soon

It is possible that Paevey went to Ottawa for several days to film his parts in the new movie, but typically stars are present for the full three-week Hallmark shoot.

Based on the synopsis of “Paging Mr. Darcy,” it’s also possible that the movie doesn’t center around Paevey and Busby’s characters. In past storylines, Donovan Darcy was a rich entrepreneur and Elizabeth Scott was a schoolteacher — but the characters in the new synopsis sound different.

A description of the storyline for the new movie, according to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, says “a literary professor with no interest in the romantic themes of Jane Austen reluctantly agrees to partake in the Jane Austen Society conference in order to get her dream job, but along the way she finds an unexpected connection with a handsome Mr. Darcy impersonator who makes her rethink her opinions on love.”

Since the stars can’t talk about what’s going on, fans will have to just wait to see how much Busby appears in the new “Mr. Darcy” movie and whether Paevey does at all.

In June 2022, he told TV Insider he hoped a third “Mr. Darcy” movie would happen soon.

“We’ve been ready to go since we walked off the set of number 2,” he said. “I’m in. I know Cindy is in. I can probably call Frances and see if she would want to join us for a few days. I think we’re good to go. It’s a question of if the powers-that-be want to do another one. I know fans are pumped about the potential.”