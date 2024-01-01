Hallmark Couple Reveals Surprise Holiday Delivery: A New Baby!

Longtime Hallmark actor Brant Daugherty revealed on January 1, 2024, that he and his wife, actress and Hallmark screenwriter Kim Daugherty, spent the holidays adjusting to life as a family of four, thanks to the arrival of their new baby boy, Aero Lore Daugherty. Brant and Kim didn’t expect little Aero to arrive so soon, but they shared in a joint Instagram post that his early arrival meant they “ended up having the merriest Christmas of all.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Brant & Kim Daugherty’s New Son Arrived Before His New Year’s Day Due Date

Brant and Kimberly, a fellow actress and screenwriter, told E! News on October 5, 2023, that they were expecting their second son on New Year’s Day 2024. But little Aero clearly arrived slightly early.

“We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all,” they wrote on Instagram on January 1. “Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty.”

In the post, the couple shared multiple photos and videos of their two-year-old son, Wilder, snuggling with his baby brother.

In a second post on New Year’s Day, the Daughertys shared a retrospective video of their 2023 highlights, including Aero’s birth.

They captioned the post, “2023. ✨ Wait until the end for the very best part.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news in an October Instagram post and revealed the baby’s gender by writing, “Us and our boy…s ❤️

They also revealed to E! News that Wilder was the one who told his dad their family was expanding. Kim had created a gift box with the words “bun in the oven” written on it and then handed it to their toddler.

“I told him, ‘You’re going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy,” she said. “And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him.”

Aero’s arrival was also special since Brant wasn’t able to be present for Wilder’s birth in 2021. The actor was in Canada filming “The Baker’s Wife” when Kim went into labor, he told Access Hollywood.

He said, “He came a little bit early so I, unfortunately, missed the birth… It was heartbreaking.”

Brant & Kim Daugherty Also Wrote New Hallmark Christmas Movies in 2023

In addition to becoming new parents, the Daughertys also birthed two new movies in 2023. Brant co-starred with “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Jaicy Elliot in “Joyeux Noel,” a movie he revealed he was writing with his wife the previous December.

The movie was filmed in Bulgaria and France in the summer of 2023. But because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, the cast and crew weren’t allowed to share much about it.

On November 9, once the strikes were over, Brant shared an Instagram post about how meaningful the movie was to him, since he wrote it with his wife.

“This one was special for me,” he wrote. “My wife @kimdaugherty_ and I wrote the script together so I’ve been very invested in the response… and I’m very proud to say that our movie was the most-watched cable program of the entire day! So I wanted to say THANK YOU to everyone who watched, tweeted or supported the movie in any way. I’m really grateful to all of you.”

After thanking Elliot and director Jessica Harmon, he added, “a big thank you to @hallmarkchannel for taking a chance on our script pitch and helping us get it to this point.”

Meanwhile, Kim wrote a second Christmas movie for Hallmark — “Miracle in Bethlehem, P.A.” — that premiered on December 21 to huge ratings. Starring Benjamin Ayres and Laura Vandervoort, and co-written with Laura Kampo Lennon, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries rom-com became the channel’s most-watched premiere of the year and its second highest-rated movie of all time.

On December 30, Kim posted a news release on Instagram about the movie’s ratings and wrote, “First draft this August, cameras rolling in September!! Look what we did!!! #1 movie all year, #2 of all time. This was truly a collaborative effort and a Christmas miracle!”