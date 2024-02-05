Fans Swoon Over Sneak Peek of New Tyler Hynes Movie: ‘Dreams Do Come True!’

Tyler Hynes fans are excited about a hint he dropped about a new Hallmark movie he’s starring in. This one will feature him riding a motorcycle again, like his character in “A Picture of Her.” The video he released shows him riding a motorcyle while wearing a suit. The film premieres in March and fans are already counting down the days.

The Movie, ‘Shifting Gears,’ Premieres on March 23

The movie is premiering on Saturday, March 23 on the Hallmark Channel and it’s called “Shifting Gears.” Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After female mechanic Jess reluctantly agrees to participate in a car restoration show, she is shocked to learn that her ex-boyfriend, Luke, is her main competitor. Will sparks reignite?”

The video, which is embedded above, features Hynes riding a motorcycle while wearing a suit. One fan commented, “My goodness…just breathe y’all! The perfect vision…the suit and the motorcycle! Yup, dreams do come true! 🫠🔥😍”

Another fan wrote, “I guess Hallmark realized they would get more viewers if they let you ride a motorcycle. 🙌”

A few days earlier, Hynes posted a series of photos that look like they may have been from the set of his film.

Katherine Barrell Will Star Opposite Hynes

The movie will feature Katherine Barrell opposite Tyler Hynes. Barrell is well known among Hallmark fans for starring in “Good Witch.” She’s also been in numerous Hallmark movies, including “A Tale of Two Christmases,” “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love,” “Everything Christmas,” and more.

The Movie is Part of Williams’ ‘Making Her Mark’ Initiative

Hynes tagged Ashley Williams and Crystal Lowe in his tweet. Williams recently launched a “Making Her Mark” female director initiative with Hallmark.

She confirmed the new movie is part of the initiative, replying to Hyne’s video by writing: “I’m VERY into this. Well, not motorcycles. Those are terrifying. But everything else I’m very into! #makehermark”

Williams’ project is a network-wide initiative that aims to increase the number of female directors overseeing Hallmark movies, ultimately achieving 50/50 parity, she said during a Facebook Live session on May 12, 2023. “Dream Moms” was the first movie that was part of the initiative, when Lowe shadowed director Jessica Harmon on the set.

Tyler Hynes’ Twitter Is Still Hacked

Unfortunately, as Heavy previously reported, Tyler Hynes’ Twitter (X) account is still hacked. The person who hacked Hynes’ X account in later January changed the username from @tyler_hynes to @_Satoshi_VM. Despite numerous reports to X from fans, the account remains under the hacker’s control and has now been completely changed into a cryptocurrency account with a bio that reads “A contributor based Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer 2 solution with native BTC gas.” The account still has most of Hynes’ previous 28,000 followers and Hynes’ old posts.

Hallmark has an official LinkTree page that lists official accounts for many Hallmark stars, to try to cut down on some of the confusion. As Heavy previously reported, this has been an ongoing issue. Even Ryan Paevey has been dealing with imposters, including one that he reported on X that still remains online as of the time of this article’s publication.

