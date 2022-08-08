VIDEOS: Olivia Newton-John’s Hallmark Appearances Before She Died

Entertainment icon Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.

The beloved singer and actress is being mourned by people across the world, including Hallmark stars and fans alike. The entertainment legend had made multiple appearances on Hallmark’s “Home & Family,” and hosted a Hallmark children’s series in the early 1990s. You can see videos of her appearances below.

She Died at Her Home, Surrounded by Family, After a Long Battle with Breast Cancer

Newton-John died at her home in California, surrounded by family, TMZ reported. Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news with TMZ.

Although her cause of death has not been officially announced, a source told TMZ that Newton-John had died after a long battle with breast cancer.

“After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer,” the source said.

She Appeared on ‘Home & Family’ in 2014 & 2016

Although she had a busy and thriving career throughout her life, Newton-John still made time to appear on two episodes of “Home and Family,” Hallmark’s daytime talk show that has since been canceled.

You can watch a video of her 2014 appearance here or in the YouTube video below.

Play

Olivia Newton-John: Home & Family (part I, June 12, 2014) "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." 2017-10-13T16:40:33Z

Her first appearance was focused on raising cancer awareness and talking about her new residence in Las Vegas. She also shared some of her favorite recipes, including Lemon Chicken and Tofu Rice.

Play

Olivia Newton-John: Home & Family (part II, June 12, 2014) "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." 2017-10-13T16:44:44Z

She appeared again on Home & Family in 2016, and you can watch her appearance in the video here or embedded below. For this appearance, she talked about her CD “Liv On.”

Play

Olivia Newton-John & Chloe Lattanzi: Home & Family (October 7, 2016) "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." 2017-10-13T18:53:56Z

In 1994, she starred in a made-for-TV movie that had similar vibes to Hallmark movies, but aired on CBS. The movie was called “A Christmas Romance.” Her website noted, “Olivia’s 1994 film A Christmas Romance was really Olivia’s celebration that she was alive and well after her ordeal with breast cancer.”

Play

A Christmas Romance (1994) – Trailer A widowed mother with financial woes comes to the aid of a bill collector who crashes his car in a snowstorm. Director: Sheldon Larry Writers: Maggie Davis (novel), Darrah Cloud (teleplay) Stars: Olivia Newton-John, Gregory Harrison, Chloe Lattanzi imdb.com/title/tt0109425/ 2018-12-16T22:05:55Z

She Also Hosted ‘Timeless Tales for Hallmark’ in 1991

In the early 1990s, she took part in “Timeless Tales for Hallmark,” including its “Ugly Duckling” special.

Play

1990 Timeless Tales From Hallmark – The Ugly Duckling feat Olivia Newton-John (Jump to 6:45 to skip the previews) Settle back for pure storytelling enchantment as OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN and friends transport you and your family to a brilliantly animated, whimsically updated realm of classic fairy-tale wonder. Scorned for looking different, a poor little Ugly Duckling is abandoned when his family flies south for the winter. Befriended by… 2021-04-18T20:24:35Z

Newton-John hosted the fairy tale adaptations, which were produced by Hallmark Cards and Hanna-Barbera. It aired on the USA Network in December 1991.

You can see some of the intros she filmed for the series in the video here.

Her Social Media Page Announced Her Death

Newton-John’s death was first announced on her social media page.

John Easterling, her husband, wrote: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

She’s survived by her husband, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, her sister Sarah Newton-John, her brother Toby Newton-John, and her nieces and nephews.

Just two days prior to her death, her account shared a touching flashback photo.

Newton-John’s big break came in 1978 when she starred in “Grease” opposite John Travolta. Prior to that, she had some big hit songs, including “Have You Never Been Mellow,” “Let Me Be There,” and “If Not for You.”

Her 1981 song, “Physical,” was number one for 10 weeks, TMZ reported. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. It went into remission and returned years later in 2013. The cancer went into remission again, but then returned again in 2017.

She and Easterling have been married since 2008.

Throughout her life, she was dedicated to environmental activism and animal rights, TMZ shared.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup