Pascale Hutton Reveals Her First Reaction to Baby’s Name on ‘When Calls The Heart’

Hearties finally know the full name of Hope Valley’s newest arrival — a baby girl born to “When Calls The Heart” characters Rosemary and Lee Coulter, played by Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith on the Hallmark Channel drama. Though Rosemary had previously revealed her firstborn’s middle name would be Elizabeth, in honor of Erin Krakow‘s character Elizabeth Thornton, the Coulters didn’t reveal their little one’s first name until the season 10 episode that aired on September 3, 2023.

In a recent online chat with her co-stars, Hutton said that when she learned the name of her character’s baby girl — Marigold Elizabeth Coulter or “Goldie” for short — she knew right away it was the “perfect” moniker. Here’s what you need to know:

How Did Goldie Coulter Get Her Name?

During the sixth episode of WCTH’s latest season, the Coulters decided on a first name for their firstborn after Rosemary discovered the truth about her mother, who disappeared when she was five years old. When Rosemary was 18, her mother died before they could reunite, she revealed on the show.

Having her own child brought Rosemary’s grief to the surface. During a checkup with Dr. Faith, played by Andrea Brooks, Rosemary admitted to feeling lost without a mother to turn to for support and even more confused about how her mom could have left her and their family. Faith, who also lost her mom, told Rosemary that she’d learned “one of the hardest roles to play is a motherless mother.”

Thankfully, even though Rosemary once told her husband Lee to get rid of a trunk she’d inherited, filled with her mother’s belongings that she couldn’t bear to go through, he put the trunk in safe keeping — and brought it back to help Rosemary work through her grief on the latest episode. Inside, she discovered letters her mother had written to her that her father never gave her and also learned that when her mother left her father, he was granted sole custody of their children against her wishes.

Realizing she was actually loved and not forgotten by her mother, Rosemary and Lee decided to name their baby after her mother, Marigold.

Pascale Hutton Shares Who Came Up With Baby Coulter’s Name & Her Reaction

During a Facebook chat with several co-stars, recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Hutton shared how she learned the baby’s name and her immediate reaction.

Acknowledging Rosemary and Lee took their time deciding what to call their baby, Hutton said, “When they do settle on a name, it is the perfect name for a baby girl that belongs to Rosemary and Lee. It is the perfect name.”

“Perfect,” agreed Smith, who was also on the call.

“When Lindsay (Sturman), our showrunner, was trying to come up and brainstorm names, she texted me … and I happened to be on set, sitting right beside Kavan. She texted me and she said, ‘I’ve come up with a name for the baby. But if you hate it, let me know. But there’s something about it that just seems perfect. Let me know your thoughts.'”

Hutton continued, “And she texted me the name and I literally went (gasps) and I showed it to Kavan and Kavan was like, ‘Oh, it’s perfect. It’s perfect!’ So I really hope that the fans have the same reaction because I really think it is the perfect name.”

After Smith, known for being a jokester, said that Baby Goldie is played by an “animatronic doll that cost $500,000,” Hutton jumped in to praise the real-life infant who appears as their daughter on the show.

“That baby is the most beautiful, sweet little baby,” she said. “And when that baby came onto the set that day (when Rosemary’s delivery was filmed), the baby was only — correct me if I’m wrong, Kavan, I know you will! — only two weeks old. Like really, really, like a fresh newborn. I mean, still had that new baby smell. And just those little coos, and like, it was just honestly the sweetest thing.”

Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls The Heart” airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern time.