Paul Greene Teases He’s ‘Definitely Talking’ About ‘WCTH’ Return & Gushes Over Co-Star

Paul Greene has been juggling multiple projects across several networks over the past year, but many of his fans are rallying for a return to Hallmark. While Greene has a lot on his plate these days, both professionally and personally, he has not ruled out a return to the network, and more specifically, a return to “When Calls the Heart.” He recently opened up about the possibility and shared sweet sentiments about one of his former Hallmark co-stars at the same time.

Paul Greene Is Keeping Very Busy

When Greene left “When Calls the Heart” after five seasons, his character departed in a way that left the door open for a return down the road. Last month, Greene opened up about the limitations of committing to a series like “WCTH.” He noted he had “many cool projects” he was working on, and while “I loved being on” the Hallmark show, “there are so many other projects I wanted to do.” In addition, his son Austin was born in late 2021, and he prioritizes spending time with him over other projects that would take him away from home. He has a podcast, is writing a book, and has a fitness program too, so committing to filming “WCTH” again is a challenge.

Despite that, Greene told Us Weekly he has not ruled out a return. “I’m talking with [series producer Brad Krevoy] about it, like, how to make it work,” the Hallmark actor noted. He explained “This period of my life is really special,” and “not being on ‘When Calls [the] Heart’ has been a challenge because I really love the family there and I was on it for so long, and the fans are amazing.” While he is not sure what his return would look like if it were to happen, he detailed, “I am definitely talking with [Krevoy] about some kind of a possibility.”

The Hallmark Actor Adores Co-Star Lori Loughlin

Greene also opened up about one “WCTH” veteran he remains close to despite his distance from the series. Greene revealed he keeps in touch with Lori Loughlin, and he recalled how she stepped up to lend her support during a difficult time. “When my mom fell and hit her head a few years ago and she was in a pretty bad place [and] we didn’t know if she was gonna make it, Lori was there the most for me during that time.” When Loughlin was going through her own difficult time, “I stayed in touch with her just to check on her and see how she was doing.” As “WCTH” fans know, Loughlin faced legal troubles regarding paying bribes to get her daughters into college, and she served two months in prison.

Loughlin’s Hallmark presence was greatly diminished in the immediate aftermath of the legal scandal. More recently, however, Hallmark has quietly brought her back, to a degree. Could the network get both Loughlin and Greene back on “WCTH” for future episodes? Us Weekly noted that season 10 started filming in July, and it is expected to air mid-2023. Neither Greene nor Loughlin is a part of those episodes, as far as fans know, but viewers will be eager to see if either, or both, of them pop up again further down the road.