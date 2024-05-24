Top TV Star Says Her Dream is to Make a Hallmark Christmas Movie

Executives at Hallmark Channel just got an early Christmas gift. Given the massive success of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” countless Hollywood studios want to work with Quinta Brunson these days — but it turns out Hallmark is the network she really wants to collaborate with.

In addition to creating, writing, and producing her hit sitcom since 2021, Brunson, 34, is also its star and, in January 2024, became the first Black woman in 40 years to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, according to the New Yorker. Brunson, 34, has more series in the works after signing a “multiyear deal” with Warner Bros. Television Group to develop new shows, according to Glamour. But there’s still another career goal she wants to achieve: writing a Hallmark Christmas movie.

During her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on May 22, 2024, Brunson told Barrymore she’s such a huge fan of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, she dreams of secretly creating one of the featured movies. Hallmark has already jumped on the news, issuing an invitation to Brunson to collaborate.

Quinta Brunson Explains Why She Wants to Ghostwrite a Hallmark Christmas Movie

In a clip of Brunson’s appearance that “The Drew Barrymore Show” shared on Instagram, Brunson said, “My career dream? I really want to ghostwrite a Hallmark movie,” and Barrymore’s jaw dropped open.

“You know the Christmas movies?” Brunson asked.

Barrymore replied, “Of course I do!”

“So my TV…my TV doesn’t leave that channel during Christmastime,” Brunson explained, adding, “Neither me or my husband celebrate Christmas, but I love them so much.”

According to Deadline, Brunson “grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness, whose tenets don’t recognize the holiday.”

In 2024, Hallmark will broadcast its 15th annual Countdown to Christmas, with dozens of original movies premiering from late October till late December. Last year, the company produced 42 new films, including the most popular cable movie of the year, “A Merry Scottish Christmas,” starring “Party of Five” alums Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf.

“I really want to ghostwrite one,” Brunson told Barrymore. “I think I’d be good at it. I hope they let me. But it’s gonna be under a fake penname. It won’t be me so you guys don’t — ’cause I don’t want you guys to be biased. I want you to just enjoy the movie, you know? Or not enjoy it, the same way you do the other ones.”

Hallmark Execs & Fans React to Quinta Brunson’s Dream Career Move

Hallmark executives were quick to invite Brunson into their Christmas planning.

On the Instagram post from “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Hallmark Media’s Chief Communications Officer, Annie Howell, wrote, “@quintab what’s your number?? LOL We love you, too!!!”

When People magazine asked Hallmark for its reaction to Brunson’s comments, programming SVP Samantha DiPippo responded, “We’re all in! Let’s make some Christmas movie magic together, Quinta!”

Hallmarkies were quick to weigh in, too, excited about the possible collaboration.

One fan wrote, “My TV lives on Hallmark Channel immediately after Thanksgiving every year. I can’t wait to watch Quinta’s movie (even though I may not know that it’s hers). ❤️”

Another person commented, “I would love that! I record every HM Movie, if I can’t watch them! Love my HM movies!❤️❤️”

On Facebook, another viewer wrote, “Something tells me we’d know it was hers no matter what name she uses!”

Unless Brunson already has a Hallmark script ready to go, the likelihood of her movie airing in 2024 is fairly low, given that most of the network’s Christmas schedule is planned out a year in advance and many stars have already filmed (or been booked to film) their holiday movies.

Among the already-announced Countdown to Christmas programming for 2024 are Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha’s “The Christmas Quest,” a highly-anticipated sequel to 2022’s smash hit “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” and Hallmark’s first-ever holiday-themed mystery series starring “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sarah Drew.