‘Abbott Elementary’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Following a special premiere last month, highly promising workplace comedy “Abbott Elementary” is set to begin on a weekly basis starting Tuesday, January 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Abbott Elementary” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Abbott Elementary” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Abbott Elementary” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Abbott Elementary” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Abbott Elementary” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Abbott Elementary’ Preview





Play



Abbott Elementary – Official Teaser Trailer – ABC In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they… 2021-11-01T19:03:15Z

This new workplace comedy follows a group of hard-working teachers at an elementary school in Philadelphia.

The ABC description teases:

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The series premiere aired in a special preview back in December, though it is being re-broadcast ahead of episode on January 4. In the premiere, the teachers are introduced — Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Episode two is titled “Light Bulb” and its description reads, “Janine takes it upon herself to fix every problem when she notices a flicking light bulb in the hallway; Gregory asks Barbara for help talking to a parent, which leads him to spend his lunch period in an unexpected way.”

Then on January 11 comes episode three, titled “Wish List.” Its description reads, “The teachers to ask the local community for new school supplies; Janine encourages Gregory to decorate his classroom.”

So far, the show is getting good reviews. Variety called the new series “smart” and said that it “manages to feel fully formed from the get go.”

The review continues, “Centering a show on teachers isn’t exactly a new concept, even as those shows have rarely lived up to their narrative potential. Where ‘Abbott Elementary’ succeeds, then, is by making itself a true workplace comedy in the vein of ‘The Office’ or ‘Superstore.’ (It also follows in ‘The Office’ footsteps of formatting itself as a mockumentary, which doesn’t feel entirely necessary, but nonetheless works in the show’s drier moments.) There are hints of what the teachers’ lives are like outside the school, but only enough to inform what they’re like inside it — and for now, that’s plenty.”

“Abbott Elementary” premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.