Hallmark Unveils Premiere Date & Photos for New Series ‘Ride’

The Hallmark Channel has finally unveiled its plans for the new TV series, “Ride.” This series marks Hallmark’s second new series of 2023. The network has announced the show’s premiere date, along with unveiling the first photos from the series.

‘Ride’ Will Premiere on Sunday, March 26

“Ride” premieres on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central, TV Insider reported. This is the time slot that “The Way Home” normally airs in. Instead, “The Way Home” will air its finale episode one hour earlier at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

“Ride” is produced by Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, based on a script written by Rebecca Moss and Chris Massi.

According to a press release shared with Heavy, “Ride” takes place in Colorado and follows the lives of three strong women in the Murray family, who are part of a rodeo dynasty.

The description reads:

‘Ride’ is a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the Murrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated Murray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily. And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may.

According to the press release shared with Heavy, Sherri Cooper-Landsman of “Brothers & Sisters” is one of the showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers include John Morayniss (“Sharp Objects”), Carolyn Newman, Virginia Ranklin, F.J. Denny, Jordy Randall (“Heartland”), Tom Cox (“Heartland”), and Paolo Barzman.

Hallmark posted a series of first-look photos on its website. You can see a selection of them below.

The series stars Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, Tyler Jacob Moore, Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, and more.

Garcia shared a photo on Instagram and said she was excited for everyone to meet the McMurray family.

Skovbye also shared a photo after they wrapped filming three weeks ago in late November.

Foy said he was excited for viewers to meet Tuff McMurray.

Travis shared a picture from when they encountered a cute cat while filming.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Will Premiere After ‘Ride’

The day before the announcement about the premiere of “Ride,” Hallmark viewers also learned about the premiere date of “When Calls the Heart” season 10. A sneak peek trailer revealed the show is returning in late July. This is later than the series has ever aired before, even though filming concluded around the same time it did the year before. The show typically premieres in February, although season 9 aired a little later than normal in March.

