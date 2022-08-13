Where Was ‘Romance in Style’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Romance in Style,” premieres on Saturday, August 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jaicy Elliot and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Romance in Style’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Romance in Style” was originally called “Love by Design” when it was filmed in Winnipeg, Canada, according to a post by Casting Workbook. The movie was filmed from June 5-June 27 in Winnipeg and nearby locations. A casting call was put out with a deadline of May 8, seeking stars in supporting roles. Some of the roles they were casting for included Katie (Ella’s best friend), Liza (assistant editor), Claudia (editor and director of “The Look”), Oscar (Derek’s right-hand man), Roger (owner of “The Look”), Annie (a clothing designer), and more.

Author MaryLou Driedger wrote a bog post on June 16 where she shared some behind-the-scenes filming photos from the set of “Love by Design.” She shared that some scenes were filmed at the Winnipeg Exchange District, even though the movie itself takes place in New York. They used taxis with New York license plates to help build the ambiance.

Some filming locations, Driedger shared, including Kevin’s Bistro on Bannaytne and the Manitoba Theatre Centre on Rorie.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Ella’s unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. Soon, Derek begins to realize that Ella’s influence reaches far beyond the catwalk.”

The movie stars Jaicy Elliot as Ella. Elliot is known for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy,” and was delighted to work for Hallmark.

“This was my first time doing a movie, and it was my first time working with Hallmark, and it was my first time leading a movie.” she told I am Refocused Radio. “So it was a lot of firsts for everyone,” she explained, saying that Hallmark took a leap of faith with the movie.

In an interview with People, she said “Hallmark is opening an important dialogue about female empowerment and breaking through the oh-so-thick ceiling of social misconceptions we have collectively built… Long gone is the time when it was acceptable to judge people solely on their appearance. I think it’s high time we all move on from these superficial criteria and build a healthier, more connected world in which we strive to be better at being kind and tolerant.”

Benjamin Hollingsworth is Derek.

He was recently seen in Hallmark’s “A Splash of Love.” Hollingsworth is known for the very popular Netflix series “Virgin River” and is also known for his role on the television series “Code Black.” He was born in Brockville, Ontario, Canada, in 1984.

The movie also features Candice Huffine, a plus-size model. In an interview with TV Insider, she said “When Hallmark Channel asked me if I wanted to be in a movie that is geared towards women who love fashion and embraces body-positivity, it was an easy yes. I commend Hallmark Channel for making a movie that promotes body love and acceptance; I hope to see more!”

The movie was produced by Joey Plager, Ellie Kanner, and Juliette Hagopian.

Also starring are:

Connie Manfredi (Katie)

Jorja Cadence (Liza)

Daylin Willis (Oscar)

Laura Soltis (Claudia)

Paul Essiembre (Roger)

Nadine Sanguyo (Jasmine)

Sharon Crandall (Annie)

Alex Poch-Goldin (Max)

Jason Salamandyk (Umberto)

Dutchess Cayetano (Barista)

Suzanne Maryse Pringle (Shirley)

Dominic Buduhan (Eddie)

Robert Nahum (Harry)

Candice Huffine (Herself)

Tiffany Pearson (Customer)

