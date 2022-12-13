Ryan Paevey Reveals Dream Movie Sequel: ‘That One Was Awesome’

Hallmark star Ryan Paevey has a long history with the network. But out of all the movies he’s made, one, in particular, stands out to him as the main film he’d love to make a sequel to someday.

He Said This Ron Oliver Movie Had the ‘Dream Team’

In an interview with Just Jared, Paevey revealed that out of all his movies, he really wants to make a sequel to “A Timeless Christmas.” Paevey and Erin Cahill starred in the movie. It was directed by Ron Oliver.

“A Timeless Christmas” premiered in 2020.

“‘Timeless’ was one of those films where everything just kind of lined up,” he told Just Jared. “…My co-star was great. Ron Oliver directed it. He’s one of my really good friends that I met in Hallmark land. Our executive producer Lincoln Lageson, he’s kind of a buddy of ours as well. I don’t know. It’s just like we had our dream team on that one.”

Play

Preview – A Timeless Christmas starring Erin Cahill and Ryan Paevey – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview for the original Christmas movie, "A Timeless Christmas" starring Erin Cahill and Ryan Paevey. 2020-10-29T23:12:11Z

He later repeated that for him, this really was the dream team.

“I would love to do that sequel with the same team that did the first, because God, like I said, that was just the dream team,” he shared. “We all walked around all day every day, Like, ‘Are you serious?’ We’re like, ‘This is our job, man. This is crazy.”

Paevey added that the energy on the set was fun because “we were just buddies.” ‘

“That one was awesome,” he said.

It was a JOY to work on this movie w these two, my dear @lincoln_lageson and the cast and crew! Sir @HRHOliver1 is an International treasure and @RyanPaevey is a dream scene partner. Feeling so grateful! We've finished “A Timeless Christmas”. #hallmarkchristmasmovies pic.twitter.com/X9LkfpwYa1 — Erin Cahill (@theErinCahill) September 7, 2020

While Paevey was filming the movie, he shared that he had to quarantine before going on set because filming took place during the pandemic. He said he made jewelry while quarantining.

Paevey’s new movie, “A Fabled Holiday,” just premiered on Hallmark in early December.

He’d Also Like to Make a Sequel to ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’

Play

Preview – Two Tickets to Paradise – Hallmark Channel Ashley Williams and Ryan Paevey star in the romantic movie, "Two Tickets to Paradise." Premieres, Saturday, June 25 at 8/7c. 2022-05-27T20:58:50Z

In an interview with USA Today, Paevey said that he’d also love to make a sequel to “Two Tickets to Paradise” because of how much fun he had filming the movie.

“Selfishly, I would say the one that I did before the one I just finished because we filmed in Hawaii — ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ with Ashley Williams, who is hilarious, awesome [and] super, super nice. I got to surf in it, we got to do activities,” he said.

But “A Timeless Christmas” was also on his list when he spoke to USA Today also. He said that when it came to holiday movies, he’d love to make another one with Ron Oliver.

“In terms of holiday stuff, Ron Oliver and I have not worked together in a while and we’re both kind of miffed about it,” he shared. “We did ‘Christmas At the Plaza’ and ‘A Timeless Christmas’ together — either of those.”

In the USA Today interview, several other Hallmark stars shared their ideal sequels too.

Jonathan Bennett said he’d love to make a sequel to “The Holiday Sitter.” Nikki DeLoach shared that “A Dream of Christmas” with Andrew Walker is her dream sequel. She’d love to see a movie where the guy makes the wish, years later into their marriage. Walker also said he’d like to make a sequel to that film.

Taylor Cole said that she would love to make a sequel to “Christmas in Homestead” with Michael Rady.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup