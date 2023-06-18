Hallmark Stars Commemorate Father’s Day With Emotional Posts

Many Hallmark stars have taken to social media for Father’s Day, with some sharing how much they love and admire their dads and others, from Cameron Mathison to Brant Daugherty, revealing how much they love being fathers themselves.

Multiple actresses have also paid tribute to their husbands and dads with touching stories and throwback photos. Heavy has compiled a round-up of many of the stars’ social media posts commemorating the holiday on June 18, 2023.

Many Hallmark Actors Posted Photos With Their Dads & Kids for Father’s Day 2023

Among the fan-dubbed “Hunks of Hallmark” are many dads Cameron Mathison, who’s been in Vancouver filming the next installment of the “Hannah Swensen” mysteries with Alison Sweeney, posted a series of photos of his dad as well as his kids , 20-year-old Lucas and 16-year-old Leila.

Mathison wrote, “Lucas and Leila I honestly don’t have the words to tell you what you mean to me. Hopefully someday you’ll be parents and you’ll understand❤️🙏🏼😌”

The actor continued, “Happy Father’s Day to my amazing dad and to all the dads out there👊🏼”

On Facebook, Paul Campbell shared three posts on Father’s Day — a cute video of him giving a piggy back ride to his seven-year-old son Kingston when he was a baby, a photo of red poppies to note that he was “remembering our Canadian & American Veterans,” and he also shared Heavy’s tribute to Hallmark dads.

Aaron O’Connell, who last starred in February’s “Made For Each Other,” shared several past and present photos with his dad in his Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to my dad who still and will always be able to do anything and everything better than me. 😂 And still has the patience to teach me everything he knows. ❤️”

Brant Daugherty, who has also been busy filming a new movie, posted an Instagram photo of him with his wife, Kimberly, and their two-year-old son, Wilder.

“This is my first Father’s Day away from my family as I’ve been stuck in a hotel in Bulgaria for the last few weeks,” he wrote. “I miss them a lot. But we’re heading to France in a few days to finish this movie and they’re meeting me there. And then we get a family vacation. That’s not too shabby. I’m a lucky man and I can’t wait to see you both soon. Happy Father’s Day to me and to all the other dads out there.”

Paul Greene, who is currently filming a new movie in Vancouver and writing a book titled “52 Ways To Be the Dad You Wish You Had,” per his web site, posted a video on Facebook of him playing at the beach with his 18-month-old son Austin, set to the audio of a motivational speaker stating that those who spend 100 hours a year — or 18 minutes a day — focused on practicing one thing will become great at it.

“The rule of 100,” Greene wrote. “I love this stat. I could spend 100 hours doing this…”

“When Calls The Heart” star Jack Wagner, who recently commemorated the somber one year anniversary of losing his youngest son, Harrison, spent Father’s Day with his eldest son, Pete. He shared a photo in his Instagram Stories of the two of them standing in front of a pool and wrote, “Backyard workout with @petepiopi32 💪. Grateful 🙏🏻. Happy Father’s Day to all Dads!!”

Meanwhile, actor Tyler Hynes, who doesn’t have kids of his own, posted a cute video of him training his beloved Pomeranian Rusty and wrote, “Happy Daddy Day 🐺.” In his Instagram Stories, he also posted a simple white heart on a black background with the word “Dads” in the center.

Hallmark Actresses Pay Tribute to Their Husbands & Dads on Father’s Day

Many Hallmark actresses shared meaningful tributes to their own dads and husbands in honor of Father’s Day. Holly Robinson Peete posted a series of throwback photos featuring her husband, former NFL star Rodney Peete, as a dad to their four kids — Ryan, Roman, Robinson, and Rodney Jr.

She wrote, “Fatherhood is a journey! Thank you for continuing to evolve into the best father and human you can be. We learn so much on this life road. But most of all at the end of the day, it’s being present and consistent that defines a good father. So blessed to call you ours. We love you, Popsy Pops!”

Robinson Peete also posted a separate photo of her dancing with her dad at her wedding. Matt Robinson was an original cast member on the iconic children’s show “Sesame Street,” and died in 2002 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, according to The New York Times.

Becca Tobin, whose Hallmark movie “The Wedding Contract” premiered on June 17, also shared a throwback photo in her Instagram Stories of her hugging her dad at her wedding.

“This was me crying at my wedding because it hit me like a ton of bricks how much he has done to give us a beautiful life,” she wrote.

Nikki DeLoach paid tribute to her dad, who died in 2021 following a heartbreaking journey with Alzheimer’s. She shared two photos — including one of him holding her as a baby — and a video of them on a walk.

In her touching post, DeLoach wrote, “I miss so much about you everyday. Especially on days like today, I am reminded of how blessed I was and am to have had a father who loved so beautifully and unconditionally. Your tender yet steady hand and heart helped me to know that everything was going to be okay. And even though my heart will forever be broken by the profound loss of you, I can still feel your tender, steady presence whispering that it’s all going to be okay.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley posted an Instagram video of her husband, country star Brad Paisley, playing an upbeat tune on the mandolin as their sons, William Huckleberry “Huck” and Jasper Warren, danced off-camera.

She wrote, “Brad is watching the kids dance to his playing. You can barely see their shadows on the post behind him. 😍😍 Thanks for making life fun @bradpaisley! Happy Father’s Day! We love you! 🦖🦕❤️❤️❤️”

Barbara Niven, who’s been with Mathison in Vancouver on the set of the new “Hannah Swensen” movie, paid tribute to her dad George, who died in 2010. Her dad was born in Vancouver, she wrote, so she always feels closer to him when she’s there. Niven shared a photo of him playing the guitar and another of her raising her glass to the heavens while watching a beautiful sunset on the last day of filming Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores,” on which she co-starred with the late Treat Williams for six seasons.

“If you see Treat, maybe he can sing along with you this year,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to see you both again some day. 😇❤️”