Where Was ‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “The Most Colorful Time of the Year,” premieres on Friday, December 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell. Here’s everything you need to know about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ Was Filmed in Canada

“The Most Colorful Time of the Year,” produced by Colorful Ontario Productions Inc., is soon to hit our screens. The new feature was filmed in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, just like other Hallmark movies, such as “Noel Next Door” and “Fly Away with Me.”

Kitchissippi confirmed that the movie was filmed in the area, also noting that the optometry store Wellington Vision Care was used as a backdrop for some scenes.

Katrina Bowden shared this transition video on instagram that celebrated hair and makeup on set.

In this post, she took a selfie and said “✨la première semaine est terminée✨🎥🎞” which is French for “The first week is done.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads:

Ryan (Russell) is an elementary school science teacher who meets Michelle (Bowden), an optometrist, whose daughter Bailey (Ava Weiss, “When Hope Calls”) is in his class. While helping out in the school gymnasium giving eye exams Michelle notices something different about Ryan – he lacks interest in color which is surprising given the holiday season. When Michelle is finished seeing the kids, she prompts Ryan to participate in an eye exam. He is reluctant and cuts it short, leaving her to suspect he may be colorblind. To confirm her suspicion, Michelle humorously tries to trick Ryan. He is guarded and sly but ultimately gives himself away. Michelle gain access to specialty glasses for Ryan but refuses them. When Bailey learns of this, she sneaks them into her backpack and leaves them on her teacher’s desk with a handwritten note, “These glasses exist because of science, and you taught me that science should give us hope.” As Michelle and Bailey are leaving, they see Ryan exit his class with the glasses in hand. Michelle follows him into a building where there’s a colorful nativity scene lit up beautifully. When Ryan puts on the glasses and opens his eyes for the first time, the world appears in technicolor. His reaction is significant and emotional. He can’t believe how beautiful everything is! Michelle takes it upon herself to introduce him to the world of color, setting off a series of adventures.

Katrina Bowden plays Michelle in the movie. According to her bio, she is best known for her role as Cerie in the NBC sitcom “30 Rock.” She was cast in the part when she was only 17 and continued to star for seven seasons. She was nominated for seven SAG Awards and took home one of them. Bowden was also featured in Steven Spielberg’s “Public Morals” on TNT. In addition, she is well known for her roles in films such as “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil,” “Born a Champion” (in which she co-starred with Dennis Quaid), “Dirty John”, “American Reunion,” the Lionsgate films “Piranha 3D” and “Nurse,” the comedy “The Divorce Party,” and “Senior Moment” (in which she co-starred with William Shatner).

Christopher Russell portrays Ryan in the movie. According to his bio, he was born in Canada to parents of British descent. His first performance as an actor was in his pre-school production of “The Nativity Story,” in which he played the role of the donkey that Mary and Joseph rode. Russell earned the Sears Drama Festival Award of Excellence for his performance as Magnus Muldoon in Tom Stoppard’s “The Real Inspector Hound” while he was in high school.

“Gone Tomorrow,” “Gangster Exchange,” George A. Romero’s “Land of the Dead,” “Center Stage: Turn It Up,” and “The Right Kind of Wrong” are some of the movies that have been directed by Russell. The latter film was an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2013.

Also starring in the movie are:

Ava Weiss (Bailey)

Joanna Douglas (Heidi)

Holly Jade Balmer (Gabby)

Austin Ball (Mark)

Bert Cardozo (Shawn)

Celine Bauwmans (Stacy)

Melinda Michael (Debbie)

Michael Gordin Shore (Mayor)

Adrian Monaco (Dan)

Kate MacLellan (Alice)

Jamie Champagne (Waiter)

Mark Fisher (Paul)

Janice Gencher (Taylor’s Mom)

Katherine Stella Duncan (Teacher)

