Where Was ‘The Vows We Keep’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering “The Vows We Keep” at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Sunday, October 10. The movie stars Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, and Linda Thorson. Read on to learn all the details about where the movie was filmed and the cast who star in it.

‘The Vows We Keep’ Was Filmed in Harrison Hot Springs, Canada

“The Vows We Keep” (whose working title was “The Willows”) was filmed in Harrison Hot Springs, Canada. “The 27-Hour Day” was also filmed here. The latest “Mystery 101” movie was also filmed there, as was “My Best Friend’s Bouquet.”

Harrison Hot Springs, located near Agassiz, is about 90 minutes from Vancouver, Canada.

Mission City Record reported that the movie was filmed from May 27 to June 8 under the working title “The Willows,” by Willow Resort Productions. Jessica Harmon directed the movie. (She also directed “My Best Friend’s Bouquet.”) Part of the movie filmed along Esplanade Avenue.

Here’s a video taken when the movie wrapped filming.

Set manager Ken Shapkin told Mission City Record: “We love coming out here. The public is so accepting of us and it’s just nice to feel that energy again after this COVID lockdown. We’re all happy to be here.”

Katrina Neuhaus, who was a stand-in during filming, shared this photo when the movie wrapped while filming at Harrison Hot Springs in British Columbia, Canada.

The movie also filmed at Rowena’s Inn in Harrison Mills, Mission City Record reported. Rowena’s Inn serves as the location for the “Wedding March” series of films.

Gubelmann said when they were close to wrapping: “Full of joy and lots of gratitude for this amazing family and crew 💖.” She shared a photo from the set.



Gubelmann also shared a video she filmed with Zibby Allen.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “An event planner must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out the Rosewood, a historic inn and beloved wedding venue, is being sold.”

Fiona Gubelmann is Hazel. Her credits include “The Good Doctor” (Dr. Morgan Reznick), “The Way We Weren’t,” “Easter Under Wraps,” “Royally Ever After,” “Christmas Next Door,” “American Housewife,” “Daytime Divas” (Heather Flynn-Kellogg), “Surprise Me!,” “One Day at a Time” (Lori), “Sing It!” (Nina), “Tulips in Spring,” “Telenovela,” “Wilfred” (Jenna), “We Are Men” (Sara), “Parenthood,” “World’s End,” “Comedy Gumbo,” and more.

Antonio Cayonne is Jared. His many credits include “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” (Brian Hanson), “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing” and “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” (Elliot), “Psych 2” (Devon), “Matching Hearts,” “Fashionably Yours,” “Darrow & Darrow” (Chester), “Jingle Around the Clock,” “Chesapeake Shores” (Jordan), “Colony,” “UnREAL,” “A Dash of Love,” “iZombie” (Colin), “The Best Laid Plans,” and more.

Linda Thorson is Simone. Her credits include “The Hardy Boys” (Gloria), “Little Birds,” “Free Rein” (Wilma), “Schitt’s Creek,” “Good Witch,” “The Second Time Around,” “Best Christmas Party Ever,” “Flashpoint,” “Emmerdale Farm” (Rosemary), “The Hoop Life” (Emily), “Emily of New Moon” (Isabel), “Marblehead Manor” (Hillary), “The Bronx Zoo,” “St. Elsewhere,” “The Avengers” (1960s series, Tara King), and more.

Michele Scarabelli is Faye. Her credits include “Superman and Lois” (Martha Kent), “A Little Daytime Drama,” “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” (Lois), “Just My Type,” “Time For You to Come Home for Christmas,” “Barking Mad,” “Marry Me at Christmas,” “Pumpkin Pie Wars,” “Seven Little Monsters,” “The Last Chapter” (Deborah), “Alien Nation” (Susan), “Okavanga: The Wild Frontier” (Jessica), “Dallas” (Connie Hall), “Airwolf” (Jo), and more.

Zibby Allen also stars as Gubelmann’s character’s sister, Lindsey. Her credits include “Scaredy Cats” (Ms.Juniper), “Virgin River” (Brie Sheridan), “Nancy Drew” (Rita), “30 Second Somebodies” (Zibby), “The Flash,” “Agents of SHIELD,” “The Super Man,” “Bates Motel,” “ANT Farm,” “Grey’s Anatomy” (Nurse Zibby), and more.

David Kaye is Joe. His credits include “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!,” “Polly Pocket,” “Coach Me If You Can,” “Siren” (Jerry), “Tobot” (Mr. Majeeko), “Project Blue Book,” “Beyblade Burst,” “White Ninja,” “Cadence,” “Arrow,” “Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch,” “Make Way for Noddy” (Noddy), “Slugterra,” “Firehouse Tales,” “3000 Miles to Graceland,” and more.

Keith Mackechnie is Don. His credits include “Virgin River” (Don), “You, Me & the Christmas Trees” (upcoming 2021 Christmas movie with Danica McKellar), “Cross Country Christmas,” “Christmas She Wrote,” “Picture Perfect Mysteries,” “Just Add Romance,” “Frozen in Love,” “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Family for Christmas,” “Arctic Air,” “Charmed,” “7th Heaven” (Dr. Peterson), “Safe Harbor,” “Straight Talk,” and much more.

Also starring are:

Kurt Long (Raymond)

Kendall Cross (Erin)

Gabrielle Jacinto (Mariah)

Guy Christie (George)

Desiree Zurowski (Trina)

Ted Cole (John)

Keren Burkett (Shop Clerk)

Stephen Aberle (Rabbi)

