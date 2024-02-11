When Does ‘The Way Home’ Return? Sneak Peeks & Photos from S2E4

Hallmark fans are enjoying season 2 of “The Way Home.” Unfortunately, viewers will notice that the network is airing reruns tonight on Sunday, February 11, rather than a new episode. Here’s a look at when the show returns for season 2 episode 4, along with sneak peeks and photos from the new episode.

‘The Way Home’ Returns on February 18

“The Way Home” is not new tonight because of the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Central/6:30 p.m. Eastern when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers. Although the game’s not airing on the Hallmark channel, Hallmark (and many other networks) prefer not to compete with the huge interest that the Super Bowl brings. The game airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Fans might enjoy knowing that Hallmark has already been indirectly involved with the Super Bowl event. Stars Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish filmed a short rom-com “movie”/extended trailer for the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the team’s post-season fanfare.

The good news is that Hallmark viewers won’t have to wait long for “The Way Home” to return. “The Way Home” will be back at its usual time on Sunday, February 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central, just one week from today.

Tonight, Hallmark is reairing the first three episodes of “The Way Home” season 2 back to back, starting with “The Space Between” at 6 p.m. Central, “Hanging by a Moment” at 7 p.m., and last week’s “When We Were Young” at 8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Eastern. If you’re not caught up, this is a good time to do so.

Next Week’s Episode is Called ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’

Next week’s episode is called “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” and Hallmark has already released a trailer.

Play

Hallmark has also released a sneak peek for the episode.

Play

While the sneak peek doesn’t reveal a major plotline, it does include Elliot admitting to Alice that he will always love her mom, even if he’s not as heartbroken as he was as a teenager.

The synopsis for S2E4 reads: “Alice reevaluates the past and her friendship with Elliot, Kat discovers that history is told by the winners, Del questions the stories she tells herself.”

Hallmark has also released a series of photos for the new episode, hinting at what’s to come.

First, it appears that the episode will be heavy on the flashbacks to 2000 and when Kat and Brady got engaged.

However, since we’re not seeing Alice in this group photo, but we do see her in the videos, it seems that she may not make it to the party.

But at some point in the episode, she does go back in time again.

The photos also reveal that Kat goes back in time to 1814, perhaps in the hopes of meeting adult Jacob and giving him the opportunity to go back.

All in all, it looks like a fascinating episode.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s February 2024 Lineup of New Movies