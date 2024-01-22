‘The Way Home’ Season 2 Theories: Who Was Watching the Landry Party?

Hallmark’s series “The Way Home” is back. Season 2 Episode 1 premiered on Sunday, January 21, and fans can’t stop talking about all the new mysteries that were introduced, along with the old ones that still need to be solved. But one mystery that’s especially grabbed viewers’ interest revolved around an unknown figure watching a party.

Warning: This post has spoilers for the new episode.

Viewers Are Debating Who Was Watching the Landrys’ Party in the Past

One part of the episode showed the Landrys in present-day hosting a welcome-to-summer type of party on their property. The scene was interspersed with flashbacks to when the Landrys had the same type of party in the 1990s, attended by Del, Colton, Jacob just before he disappeared, young Kat, and young Elliot.

At one point in the scene, Elliot hears someone in the woods, just after Colton was encouraging him to go ahead and tell Kat his true feelings (which he never did until nearly 20 years later after Alice was a teenager.) Elliot doesn’t go to investigate the noise, but we later see that it’s coming from a stranger who is watching from afar. While Heavy doesn’t show screenshots from episodes in our articles, you can see a photo of that scene in a public “The Way Home” Facebook group post here, which is also lightened to show more details than some viewers might have been able to see when watching live.

The shadowy figure watching the Landrys appears to be a man. While it’s tough to make out all the details, he seems to have wavy hair (possibly graying) and is wearing a plaid shirt.

Some Viewers Think We Are Seeing Colton, But Others Disagree

Viewers have a lot of theories about who the man is watching the Landrys in the 1990s. In some ways, he appears to be Colton. He has wavy hair, similar to Colton’s, and seems to have a similar build. It’s possible that at some point before his death, he time traveled via the pond and is watching himself, not willing to intervene because it would cause trouble in the timeline.

In a public Facebook group post about that moment, viewers are sharing their theories. Some definitely think it’s Colton, but not everyone agrees.

In defense of the Colton theory, one person suggested:”When Colton was killed he recognized adult Kat , so he could be time traveling too.”

It’s definitely true that Colton did seem to recognize Kat as he was dying. However, some viewers at the time thought that maybe he just recognized her voice and it wasn’t due to time travel. That scene is still being debated too.

Other viewers in the discussion suggested that it might be Elliot (which would mean that you don’t have to be in the Landry bloodline to time travel. Of course, we already know this since their dog time traveled too!) Others think maybe it’s Elliot’s dad, whom we haven’t met yet.

Others think that maybe we’re seeing Jacob all grown up, returning to a point in time close to when he disappeared as a child.

People on X (formerly called Twitter) are guessing too, and the guesses tend to be for either Colton or Jacob.

It’s a mystery that is certainly getting a lot of attention. The main clues we have so far is that the man is wearing plaid flannel and appears to have wavy hair. It remains to be seen if this is a mystery that is solved soon or one we won’t learn more about until later in the season.

