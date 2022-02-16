How to Get the Dresses From ‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’

Hallmark viewers were once again entranced by the wardrobe on “The Wedding Veil Unveiled,” the second film in “The Wedding Veil” trilogy. The dresses from the second movie were as just as big of a hit as they were in the first film. Here’s a look at where the stars got those stunning dresses and wardrobe pieces that were worn in the second of the three-part trilogy.

‘The Wardrobe Girls’ Shared Where They Got Many of the Outfits in the Movie, Including Four Dresses by Lulus

On Instagram, The Wardrobe Girls shared the photo below, revealing where many of the outfits in the movie originated from. They noted that although the movie was filmed in Italy, ” @jaralin still designed and styled the ladies.”

Four of the dresses in the movie by Lulus. The blue-and-white print dress in the top left corner is Lulus’ “Maretta Blue and White Floral.”

You can get the exact dress at Lulus still right here. The dress currently costs $89 and is a midi wrap dress. Lulus describes the dress this way: “A plunging surplice bodice, and fluttering, split short sleeves are made from breezy woven rayon in a cute blue and white floral print. Tying waist (with internal ties) sits above a breezy wrap midi skirt.” The dress is 100% rayon.

The top middle floral, sleeveless dress in red, white, and navy blue is Lulus’ “All About Love.” When one person in the comments wrote that they would “bust my budget” for the dress, Wardrobe Girls replied that it only cost $79. You can get it at this link. The dress is 100% polyester and hand wash cold only.

An all time fave ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ With over 1000 customer reviews, this top rated dress is a must 🌸 Shop the All About Love maxi dress in 7 perfect colors: https://t.co/Hr6iW0FyYB #lovelulus #lulusambassador via https://t.co/xCKS6GFTk2 pic.twitter.com/IlJvdgHu8s — Lulus (@lulusdotcom) August 5, 2021

The same style also comes in a multitude of different solid colors, such as the one above.

The top right dress in orange-and-white floral is Lulus’ “Garden Date Red Orange.” You can get that exact dress at this link for $59. The dress is 100% rayon and has an A-line skirt with a side slit and a hidden clasp and zipper in the back.

Florals for days 🌹 #lovelulus Shop our top rated Garden Date ruffle midi dress: https://t.co/Hr6iW0FyYB pic.twitter.com/Hv0pcrWqRj — Lulus (@lulusdotcom) July 24, 2021

Wardrobe Girls shared that the yellow-and-white floral print dress on the far-right bottom is Lulus’ “French Countryside White and Yellow.”

You can get that exact dress at the link here. It’s $99 and 100% polyester. The dress has a hidden back zipper, tying sash waist, and high-low skirt. It also comes in blue print and sometimes is available in a blush print too such as the one below.

You'll be garden gala ready in our French Countryside Blush Floral Dress 🌸 #lovelulus Shop the dress: https://t.co/ZYRVsuZxiN pic.twitter.com/UeelbBvGDS — Lulus (@lulusdotcom) May 8, 2018

Three Dresses Are By EverNew

Wardrobe Girls also shared that the dress on the middle row to the far left (the navy blue dress with floral print) is by EverNew. (They list them on Instagram as EverNew, but the website spells the brand as Ever New.)

Will Emma find true love with Paolo while she has possession of the legendary veil? Tune in TONIGHT at 8/7c for the second part of the trilogy #TheWeddingVeil: Unveiled part of #Loveuary starring @autumnreeser, @IamLaceyChabert , @Ali_Sweeney & @paoloberna_off! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rjT48ldSzf — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 12, 2022

You can see all of Ever New’s currently available floral dresses here.

Another EverNew piece is on the bottom row to the far left.

The dress in the bottom row in the middle (the pink-and-white dress) is another EverNew piece, Wardrobe Girls shared.

It’s not clear exactly which Ever New dress is the one in the movie. Here is a dress in a similar fabric but a different color.

In a comment, Wardrobe Girls shared that most of the coats in the movie were by EverNew. “But we find them wherever we can,” they added.

One Outfit Is By Frame & Aritzia & One Is By Zara

In the middle row to the far right is a red-print top by Frame and khaki pants by Aritizia.

The middle row’s middle photo shows an outfit entirely by Zara (both the white top and the red pants.)

You can see Zara’s selection of currently available pants here.

The Wedding Dress Was from BHLDN

Of course, many fans are wondering where Reeser’s wedding dress in the movie is from. Wardrobe Girls revealed that it is from BHLDN.

All of BHLDN’s wedding dress are on its website here. The dress Reeser is wearing appears to likely be the Whispers & Echoes Milano Gown, which is $1,490. This at least appears to be the most similar dress currently available on their website. Here is the gown again.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s February 2022 Movie Lineup