Treat Williams’ Wife Shares Gratitude as Family Gathers for Memorial

The family of beloved actor Treat Williams, who starred in Hallmark Channel‘s popular series “Chesapeake Shores” for six seasons and multiple Hallmark movies, held a private memorial service for the star on June 19, 2023, according to Us Weekly, and was laid to rest on the morning of June 20th during a private funeral, per People.

On June 13, Williams died after his motorcycle collided with a turning car he couldn’t avoid, according to WAMC Public Radio. The Vermont State Police Department said that Williams suffered “critical injuries” in the accident, the outlet reported, and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to a New York hospital where he died hours later. A witness and friend at the site of the crash told reporters Williams was alert and answering questions shortly after the crash.

According to Us Weekly, his memorial service was held in Vermont, where Williams lived on a sprawling ranch. The “intimate” gathering included his wife, Pamela Van Sant, and their grown kids Gill Williams, 31, and Elinor “Ellie” Williams, 25. In social media posts over the past week, Van Sant has shared several poignant memories and also announced that a more public memorial service is in the works.

Treat Williams’ Wife Shares Poignant Memories & Gratitude for Her Late Husband

On June 25, Williams and Van Sant would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. The actor often posted photos of and sweet tributes to his wife. On March 8, for example, he shared a throwback photo of her on Instagram for International Women’s Day and wrote, “Happy Woman’s day to my girl for life ❤️❤️❤️”

The night of Williams’ death, at 9:58 p.m., Van Sant shared a Facebook memory from exactly one year prior featuring a photo of the moon shimmering over a field and trees. It was captioned “Moonlight in Vermont.”

Van Sant wrote, “Thank you Treat for sending me this memory. We love you and miss you so much. ❤️🌕✨”

In a post on June 16, she shared how grateful she was for the outpouring of support she and her family had received in the days since Williams’ death and said a “larger memorial” will eventually take place. Her words were part of a post in which she shared another photo memory, which was only visible only to her private Facebook friends. She alluded to the picture being on a day Williams, an avid pilot, flew them along California’s Pacific Coast Highway.

“Our last amazing flight down the PCH,” Van Sant wrote in her post. “My amazing private Top Gun. The most loving husband, father, and friend to all.”

She continued, “Please know the kids and I feel the enormous outpouring of love from our beautiful community that Treat loved so much. He was always happiest here on the ‘farm’ with us in his beloved Vermont.” We will let you know when we can plan a larger memorial to honor Treat where everyone will be welcome. Thank you. Love, Pam, Gill, Ellie “

Van Sant also shared a private family photo via Facebook on June 19 and wrote, “Grateful for this family memory that just came up. We love you Treat now and forever”

Treat Williams’ Daughter Posts Tribute on Father’s Day

Williams and Van Sant’s daughter Ellie, who lives in Los Angeles, has posted her own social media tributes to her dad, expressing her shock and grief over his sudden death.

On June 14, she posted a series of photos in her Instagram Stories, including an image of a satin jacket with her father’s name embroidered on it. She then posted a picture of her parents in which her mom was resting her head on Williams’ shoulder.

Over the image, she wrote, “This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

On Father’s Day, June 18, Ellie shared two more throwback photos in her Instagram Stories, captured by Page Six. The first showed Williams as a young dad with her when she was a toddler. She wrote over the image, “I love you, Dad. I miss you.”

She then uploaded a photo of her dad smiling while posing on one of his tractors on their Vermont land. She wrote, “I took this picture of my pops when I was in college. He’s so handsome.”

Shortly after Williams’ death, the family issued a public statement, per USA Today.

“As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time,” the statement read. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”