Tyler Hynes Explains the Origin of His New Haircut in ‘Always Amore’

Tyler Hynes is known for changing up his look sometimes in different Hallmark movies. He might be clean-shaven in one movie and sporting a beard or facial hair in another. He has a new haircut for “Always Amore,” and he recently chatted in an interview about what inspired his latest look.

He Said He Chose the New Look & Loves How Low Maintenance It Is

During an interview with Remark the Show, which is hosted by Kristin Finger, Kevin Regan, and Mike Gregorek, Hynes revealed that he chose his new haircut as a way to entertain himself and try a new experience in the movie.





The discussion happened near the beginning of his interview. The hosts asked if they were allowed to chat about his new haircut for the movie.

“Oh yeah, this is all we should talk about. This is all anybody cares about in these movies is the hair,” Hynes joked.

When they asked if the new look was his choice or the director, he replied that it was his idea.

“This is all me,” he said.

They asked if he already had the haircut when he went on set, and he said he did.

“Yeah, I decided if there was ever a moment where I wanted to look like Jim Carrey in ‘Dumb and Dumber’ this was going to be it,” he joked. But then he got serious and explained why he chose to change up his look.

“I’ve done quite a few (of these movies) at this point and there are similarities between these movies that perhaps you guys may have noticed,” Hynes said. “And I think in an effort to keep these things somewhat interesting and entertain myself even, you try to create different experiences, however that may show itself. I think the hair is great. Low maintenance… I love it.”

Hynes Explained That He Likes to Changes Things Up a Bit to Keep Things Fresh Among His Different Hallmark Movie Characters

Hynes then further clarified that he likes to do little things like changing his look up in order to create more of a variance among his different Hallmark characters and a fresh experience for each movie.

“For me… You can’t take big swings as far as character choices like you’re talking about ‘Letterkenny,'” he said, referring to another series he stars in. “…You can make some choices. Here we have certain things we’re trying to do and you don’t want to really adventure too, too far because these [Hallmark] movies are a genre unto themselves… So I think to employ whatever we can to create a variance, to create something that services the character even if it’s just in a bit of the texture. It keeps it from being too familiar and can hopefully make these things a little more fresh from movie to movie.”

The hosts then joked and asked if he might ever have a mustache in a future Hallmark movie.

“I don’t know if they’d be able to get behind a mustache,” he joked.

He also revealed in the interview that he suffered a concussion offset while he was filming “Always Amore.” You can read more about that in Heavy’s story here.

