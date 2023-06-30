Hallmark Actress Gets Engaged & Reveals Unique, Trendsetting Ring

Longtime TV actress Emily Osment, who appears on the CBS sitcom “Young Sheldon” and has starred in two Hallmark Christmas movies, just revealed she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jack Anthony after a proposal in Yosemite National Park.

“This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend,” she wrote in an Instagram post on June 25, 2023.

Osment held her hand up to showcase her unique engagement ring as her fiancé stood in the background, surrounded by nature. Many fans commented on her eye-catching double-stone ring, which is part of a growing trend in Hollywood with celebrities including Megan Fox and Ariane Grande receiving similar “Toi et Moi” engagement rings, according to Pop Sugar. Here’s what you need to know:

Details on Emily Osment’s Unique Engagement Ring

In addition to receiving lots of well-wishes from fans and famous friends, Osment received numerous compliments and questions about her unique engagement ring.

One person wrote, “Crazy Cool ring, you will have to tell us about it? 😎”

Her custom yellow gold ring, featuring a radiant-cut diamond set in four bead prongs next to a circular teal sapphire stone in a bezel setting, is part of growing jewelry trend, according to Pop Sugar.

Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion at jewelry company Brilliant Earth, told the outlet that Osment’s diamond looks to be about 1.75 carats, with a value of $25,000-$35,000.

Several other stars have tapped into the Toi et Moi trend, which is French for “you and me.” When actress Emily Ratajkowski got engaged in 2018, many fans were enamored with her double-diamond ring. In 2020, E! News reported that jewelry designer Jack Sorlow helped her now-husband Dalton Gomez create a platinum ring with a angled diamond and pearl. And in 2022, Machine Gun Kelly designed a ring to propose to actress Megan Fox, with a diamond — which he explained is his birthstone — next to her birthstone, an emerald.

When Osment announced their engagement, she gushed, “I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

Emily Osment & Jack Anthony Got Engaged After More Than 2 Years of Dating

In mid-2021, Osment began sharing glimpses on Instagram of her relationship with Anthony, who works in corporate strategic partnerships according to LinkedIn. Osment’s photos of their special moments on social media range from a day at Disneyland to multiple hiking adventures. On June 27, Osment posted more photos from their hiking trek through Yosemite.

Just before ringing in 2022, the actress posted a photo of them kissing and wrote, “Getting stronger and weirder with every year that passes. So happy to be right where I am. Happy new year from my couch!! 🍾 ✨”

In her engagement post, Osment, included a second image of two photo buttons that commemorated their big weekend, featuring retro photos of her and Anthony as young children. Anthony’s pin showed him as a little boy wearing a cowboy hat and featured the words “Will you marry me?” Meanwhile, Osment’s button, with a photo of her as a child in a white dress, simply read, “Yes!”

The actress, whose brother is “Sixth Sense” actor Hailey Joel Osment, indicated in the comments that her mom made the buttons when someone asked if there was also a “no” button in case she’d declined the proposal.

“Ok but wait was there also a sad face “no” pin option bc that’s tragic but also hilarious,” the person wrote, and Osment replied, “😂 i’ll have to ask my mom haha”

Osment has starred in two Hallmark Christmas movies. In 2018, she starred in “Christmas Wonderland” opposite Ryan Rottmann, and in 2021, she and Casey Deidrick starred in “A Very Merry Bridesmaid.”