Victor Webster Has Started a New Starring Role in a TV Series

Hallmark star Victor Webster is branching out and starring in a new TV series. The catch is that this series isn’t airing on The Hallmark Network. It’s a very different genre than the romantic movies that Hallmark fans are familiar with.

Webster Is Starring in a Supernatural Drama

Webster’s new TV series is a supernatural drama called “Motherland: Fort Salem.” He’s playing a character named Blanton Silver, whose daughter is a witch. Deadline reported that his character is trying to adjust to his daughter’s identity during the second season.

He told KTLA 5 about his character:

Well, Blanton Silver is the Vice President of the United States. And he’s working with the government in dealing with all the witches and the witchery stuff that happens. I don’t want to give too much away, so I’ve got to be very careful about what I say and I don’t say. So I’m going to be a little vague. …

When asked if being on the show makes him more open to the supernatural, he said: “I there’s definitely some things we don’t understand out there, for sure. I think the way they do this show, it makes it very fun for your imagination to kind of roam and see what could be possible. And they do such a fantastic job with the special effects and all that stuff… Yeah, it’s possible.”





The series is about witches who enlisted in the Army in order to avoid execution. The second season, which Webster is first appearing in, will be 10 episodes long, Newsweek reported.

The series airs on Freeform first on Tuesday evenings at 10 p.m. Eastern, and then new episodes are released the next day on Hulu.

Webster Is Involved in Many TV & Movie Productions

Webster just recently starred in a new installment of “Matchmaker Mysteries” with Danica McKellar. This past Christmas, he also played a lead role in “Five Star Christmas.”

According to IMDb, His other credits include “Workin’ Moms” (Mike Bolinski for 11 episodes), “Hearts of Winter,” “Wings Over Everest,” “Homegrown Christmas,” “Chesapeake Shores” (four episodes in 2017-2018), “A Harvest Wedding,” “Home for Christmas Day,” “Younger” (one episode), “Summer Villa,” “Continuum” (Carlos Fonnegra for 42 episodes), “Project: SERA” (Bryan), “Cracked,” “Puppy Love,” “Castle” (Josh for four episodes), “Bones,” “NCIS,” “Criminal Minds,” “Melrose Place” (Caleb for eight episodes in 2009), “Lincoln Heights” (Dr. Christian Mario for six episodes), “Charmed” (Coop for seven episodes), “Related” (Marco), “Mutant X” (Brennan for 66 episodes from 2001-2004), “Days of Our Lives” (Nicholas ALamain for 84 episodes from 1999-2000), and “Sunset Beach” (Roger for four episodes from 1998-1999).

Webster recently got engaged to Shantel VanSanten.

Webster wrote on Instagram: “Well she didn’t say yes…at first, first her legs buckled and she had to sit down, then she started crying and shaking and asking if this was real, then she started kissing me a whole bunch, then crying some more, then asking if it’s real and if I’m playing a practical joke, then… I had to ask if that was a yes and THEN finally she said yes. Been an amazing journey so far, only gonna get better. Now you’re stuck with me. Love you ❤️”

The two had just celebrated their four-year anniversary of being together less than a week before they got engaged.

They first met when they starred as the leads in Hallmark’s “Love Blossoms.”

