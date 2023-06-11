Hallmark Star Pranks ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast: ‘Best Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

With the 10th season premiere of Hallmark‘s popular series “When Calls the Heart” less than two months away, its stars recently shared new posters that the network created for the upcoming season, each featuring a different beloved character.

While most of the actors just wrote in their captions about how excited they are for the show to return on July 30, 2023, one of them — Ben Rosenbaum — decided to have a little fun with photo editing on June 7, creating and posting hilarious mock posters in which he replaced his colleagues’ faces with his own. His colleagues were in stitches over the funny images, as were his fans.

Stars React to Ben Rosenbaum’s Social Media Prank

Rosenbaum has played Mike Hickam since “WCTH” premiered on Hallmark Channel in January 2014. In his spoof on Hallmark’s latest show posters, he altered each one to not only cover the other actors’ faces with his own, but to remove their names so that each one reads “Ben Rosenbaum is” before their characters’ names.

The actor captioned the series of photos by renaming the series, writing, “Tune in for Season 10 of When Calls The Hickam on @hallmarkchannel July 30! @wcth_tv #Hearties”

Haphazardly pasting a different image of his own face into each Hallmark graphic so that it was fairly clear the images weren’t official, the first one he altered was the poster for series lead Elizabeth Thatcher played by his real-life love, actress Erin Krakow.

Rosenbaum also redid the character posters for Chris McNally’s Lucas Bouchard, Pascale Hutton’s pregnant Rosemary Coulter, Kavan Smith’s Leland Coulter, Andrea Brooks’ Faith Carter, Kevin McGarry’s Nathan Grant, Natasha Burnett’s Minnie Canfield, Viv Leacock’s Joseph Canfield, Amanda Wong’s Mei Sou, and Jack Wagner’s Bill Avery. His colleagues got a huge laugh out of the prank, commenting on the clever and creepy posters.

McGarry quipped, “I didn’t know we were allowed to spoil what happens in Season 10!”

Hutton wrote, “These are outrageous!!!!! 😂😂😂😂 I can’t decide which is my favourite!!!!!”

Wong exclaimed, “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen😂😂😂”

The account of Hyland Goodrich, run by the mom of the young actor who plays little Jack Thatcher on the show, commented, “Hyland says, ‘if mama Erin looks like that when I go back to Hope Valley, I’m gonna be scared.’ 🤣🤣🤣”

One of Rosenbaum’s former “WTCH” co-stars, Paul Greene, wrote, “Andreas for the win 🏅”

Another former series co-star, Marcus Rosner, sarcastically commented, “This is my kind of promotional material.”

Fans also got a kick out of Rosenbaum’s mock posters, with hundreds commenting and leaving laughing emojis on his post.

One wrote, “I think my fav plot twist of this season was when Hickman got pregnant 🙌🙌🙌”

Another added, “O. M. Geeeeeee! These are hysterical! Ben wins the internet today. 😂😂😂”

Hallmark Releases ‘WCTH’ Season 10 Trailer

Once they’d recovered from Rosenbaum’s posters, fans were thrilled on June 10 when Hallmark released the first trailer for Season 10 of “WCTH.” The opening features Bill standing with Elizabeth, telling her, “You don’t give up on people. That’s your gift.”

As viewers get glimpses of upcoming scenes, including Faith falling into Nathan’s arms, Elizabeth can be heard giving a brief monologue about the power of love to Lucas.

“You know what I’ve learned about love?” she says. “It can’t be measured, or contained, or used up. The more you love, the more you can love.”

At the end, the Coulters are seen gazing at their newborn, with a baby’s coo heard in the background. Rosemary asks, “Why does the world look so different all of a sudden?” and Leland replies, “Because it is.”

One fan wrote, “Love that we are finally getting some good promos ❤️ Love me some Lucas and Elizabeth 💞💖”

Another admitted, “I literally just happy screamed! Eeeeeee!!! 😍😍😍Can’t wait!!!!!!!!”

“The season hasn’t even started and I’m already in love,” someone else commented.

Hallmark Channel’s Instagram account also shared the trailer, where one person wrote, “I WASNT READY FOR THE MOUNTIE HAT ON LITTLE JACK AND THE COULTER BABY IM SOBBING HAPPY TEARS RN!!!”

“When Calls the Heart” Season 10 premieres on July 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Meanwhile, Hallmark Channel announced in February that it’s already renewed the series for a Season 11, with filming expected to start in July.