Is There a ‘When Calls the Heart’ Christmas Movie in 2022?

Hallmark Media has revealed all the Hallmark Christmas movies scheduled for the 2022 holiday season. One movie that was missing from that list is a new “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie. The movie used to air on Christmas day, but it hasn’t been part of the lineup for a few years now. Here’s what we know so far.

A Christmas Movie for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Was Not on Hallmark’s Holiday Schedule

When Hallmark shared its lineup for the 2022 holiday season, the network did not mention anything about “When Calls the Heart.” Fans also noted that a new “Christmas in Evergreen” movie was also not listed, and there wasn’t a mention of a new “Godwink” movie either.

The official list goes through December 18, which is likely the last movie premiering before Christmas. “Hanukkah on Rye” is the last movie in the lineup and stars Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, and Lisa Loeb.

The lineup also didn’t mention if any new movies will be premiering on the network’s premium streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Used to Air Christmas Movies Every Year

“When Calls the Heart” used to have a history of airing a new Christmas movie every December 25, but stopped the tradition in 2020 because of the pandemic. Then in 2021, the show didn’t air a Christmas movie again. So the new tradition seems to be not airing Christmas movies. However, the series has been making up for this by airing 12 episodes in its last two seasons rather than the traditional 10.

The Christmas movies that have aired in the past for “When Calls the Heart” included “Home for Christmas,” “The Greatest Christmas Blessing” (which introduced characters for the “When Hope Calls” spinoff,) “The Christmas Wishing Tree,” and “When Calls the Heart Christmas.” Between season 2 and season 3, Hallmark aired a New Year’s themed “When Calls the Heart” movie called “New Year’s Wish.”

Although Hallmark hasn’t made an official announcement about what will be airing on December 25, it’s safe to assume it won’t be a new Hearties Christmas movie. Last year, Hallmark hosted a “When Calls the Heart” special on Christmas Day. Rather than showing a movie, they showcased some sneak peeks and clips about the upcoming season. These updates were shared in between movies that aired on the network, while cast members shared pre-recorded clips from the set. The event started on Christmas Eve night. It’s possible that Hallmark will do this again this year, but the network hasn’t said yet if that’s the case.

Last year, executive producer Brian Bird made a Christmas special for “When Hope Calls” on GAC Family, rather than a Christmas special for “When Calls the Heart.” The special didn’t air on Christmas, however, it aired on December 18 on GAC. Lori Loughlin revived her role as Abigail for the Hearties spinoff, and Daniel Lissing revived his role as Jack, but in the form of a ghost.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming, said during a TCA event in August that “When Calls the Heart” would be returning with season 10 in the middle of 2023, Deadline reported. This is later than the series typically returns for its new seasons. Most of the seasons returned in February in the past, with a few exceptions.

