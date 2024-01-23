Hallmark Reveals ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 Premiere Date: ‘Changes & Surprises’

Hearties, mark your calendars! Hallmark Channel has announced that the highly-anticipated season 11 of “When Calls the Heart” will premiere on April 7, 2024, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

In a press release issued on January 23, Hallmark said the season will “bring many changes and surprises” to Hope Valley. Following a hotly-debated season 10 breakup and finale cliffhanger, which had some furious fans declaring they’ll no longer watch the long-running series, the next season will begin with lots of lingering questions — and, according to the network, a new mystery unfolding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Season 10 of ‘WCTH’ Left Lots of Loose Ends to Be Addressed in New Season

As “When Calls The Heart” returns, one very controversial change, foreshadowed in the controversial season 10 finale and in the new season’s official poster, is that actress Erin Krakow’s main character, Elizabeth, will explore her feelings for Nathan, played by Kevin McGarry, after breaking off her engagement to Lucas, played by Chris McNally.

Many fans have declared themselves to be on either “Team Nathan” or “Team Lucas” since season 10 wrapped up in October 2023. Those who wanted a happily ever after for Elizabeth and Lucas have been very vocal about their disappointment, even threatening to boycott the show.

A love triangle emerged after Elizabeth’s husband Jack tragically died in the season 5 finale, before she realized she was expecting their first and only child, little Jack. Both Nathan and Lucas wound up becoming potential suitors for Elizabeth, but she eventually gave her heart to Lucas, who proposed at the end of season 9.

By the end of season 10, however, their love story had taken a turn. Lucas was immersed in a campaign for governor to keep the incumbent from destroying smaller towns like Hope Valley. They postponed their wedding and he went on to win the election. Elizabeth, meanwhile, began to question her feelings for Lucas and broke off their engagement. She was clearly drawn to Nathan in the last episodes of the season.

In fact, season 10 ended with her and Nathan seemingly about to share what was on their hearts, but they were interrupted by Jack Wagner’s character, Bill, calling for help: Lucas was in trouble — seen in a final scene in danger as an unknown person approached him.

McNally is expected to continue as a primary cast member and Krakow told Entertainment Tonight that the cliffhanger will be addressed quickly at the start of season 11. She also defended the creative decisions behind Elizabeth’s breakup.

“Lucas always had these big dreams and grand gestures,” she said. “His wanting to surprise Elizabeth with a house on a hill somewhere and Elizabeth wants to stay in her modest Row house and be close to her community.”

“When thinking about political aspirations, Lucas is really intrigued by that,” she continued. “He is excited about moving to the big city and making these changes for the town, for the community. Elizabeth doesn’t really share those dreams. That is totally OK, because they can be individuals who still really care about each other but aren’t necessarily meant to be together forever.”

As for Elizabeth and Nathan, who are seen gazing at each other in the new season’s promotional poster, she said, “I think that there is just maybe something happening in Elizabeth’s heart that she can’t quite deny as much as she once tried.”

Hallmark Hints at What’s To Come in Season 11 of WCTH

Hallmark’s announcement about the new season gave hints at the storylines to be explored across 12 new episodes, as Hope Valley enters the 1920s.

“Schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton embarks on a fresh start – with new romance, new challenges, and new style,” the press release states. “She and Mountie Nathan Grant navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles.”

The release continued, “Newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard must confront his past in order to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future.”

Hallmark also teased a new mystery “putting their entire community at risk,” which Bill and newspaper reporter Rosemary will team up to unravel.

Krakow, who serves as an executive producer on the show, told Entertainment Tonight, “Time has flown by since the end of season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of season 11 of ‘When Calls the Heart.'”

She continued, “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.”