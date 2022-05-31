‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Share New Photos with Lori Loughlin

Erin Krakow and Pascale Hutton both recently shared photos with Lori Loughlin on Instagram. The three are known to be friends, but many Hallmark fans are also wondering if the pictures might hint at future projects together too.

Loughlin starred as Abigail on “When Calls the Heart,” before she was removed from the series after the college admissions scandal broke.

Hutton Said the Photo with Loughlin Was Her Gift to Fans Who Missed ‘When Calls the Heart’

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary on “When Calls the Heart”) and Erin Krakow (Elizabeth on “When Calls the Heart”) both shared photos on Instagram after spending time with Loughlin.

When Hutton shared her photo with Krakow and Loughlin, she wrote, “If you’re missing #WCTH tonight- here is my gift to you! ❤️❤️❤️ #theresalwaysone.”

Holly Robinson Peete replied, “Looooove this trio.”

Krakow shared her own photo, which also included Ben Rosenbaum (Mike from “When Calls the Heart.”)

Krakow didn’t put a caption to go along with the photo, but simply wrote, “🥰.”

Kevin McGarry replied, “I had to turn down the brightness on my phone to see this pic thanks to Ben’s shirt.” Krakow wrote back, “But orange you glad you can see it now?”

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Love love love!!!”

One fan asked Krakow if this was a new photo, and she said it was.

The Photos Were Shared Shortly After a Big Hallmark Event

The photos with Loughlin were shared shortly after Hallmark hosted a special event for many of the stars. Hutton, Krakow, and Rosenbaum were among the stars who attended.

Rosenbaum wrote on Instagram the day after the Hallmark event, “Thanks @hallmarkchannel for such a fun event last night! It was so wonderful to all be together again!”

Krakow shared her photo with Loughlin two days after the Hallmark event, and Hutton shared her picture a day later than that. While some fans were hoping this might have meant that Loughlin attended the event, it instead appears that the stars simply all got together a day or so after the party because they were in the same city. There’s no indication that Loughlin attended the Hallmark event.

Still, fans couldn’t help but hope that the photos might indicate that Abigail could return to the series someday. She’s already starred in a Christmas special on GAC Family for the spinoff, “When Hope Calls.”

Terridawson627 wrote on Instagram, “I hope they bring Abigail back! WCTH not quite the same without her! Great picture of you 3! You 3 are the ❤️ of the show!”

Shelley_80_ wrote, “I just loveeeee this pic. I miss Laurie ( hashtag ) #️⃣ bring her back ❤️”

Rahcel_simpson17m wrote, “When is Lori coming back? Please please please. ❤️🙌❤️ Lovely photo. 😍”

And annzoran wrote, “What a lovely time you all must have had together. Nice to see Lori. We all miss her. 💜”

While Krakow and executive producer Brian Bird have both shared that they would like Loughlin to return to “When Calls the Heart,” Hallmark itself has said that the network has no plans to do so.

The last statement from Hallmark came in September 2021, after it was announced that Loughlin would be joining “When Hope Calls,” the series spinoff.

Hallmark said on Twitter: “Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future. She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s June 2022 Movie Lineup