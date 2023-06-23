Rom-Com Legend Walks Off ‘The View’

Actor Dermot Mulroney, star of some of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies, including several Hallmark movies, walked off the set of ABC’s “The View” toward the end of his interview in the episode that aired on June 23, 2023. He said he did so to show his support for the ongoing WGA Strike, as TV writers demand higher wages and better conditions from major entertainment companies like Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros., according to Entertainment Weekly.

Appearing on the talk show for the first time since 2005, Mulroney, 59, was there to promote his role in Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” which premiered June 21 on Disney+. He taped the talk show a day earlier, according to Deadline, but producers opted not to edit out his walkout, which occurred shortly before the hosts went to break. Here’s what you need to know:

Dermot Mulroney Explains Why He Walked Off ‘The View’

During the strike, which began May 2, networks have had to increasingly lean on news and unscripted shows to keep programming fresh. “The View” has been able to continue airing daily shows without writers, and moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who was not on set for the June 23 episode, has mentioned that she and her cohosts do not read introductions or lead-ins from writers, per Deadline.

After chatting with “The View” hosts for a few minutes, Mulroney heard one of them say they’d be taking a commercial break soon.

“Are we going to break?” he asked, and cohost Joy Behar responded, “We’re going to break.”

Mulroney then said, “Sorry, first, I want to do this symbolically in support and solidarity with the writers. I’m gonna walk off your show.”

Rising from his seat, he said, “Thank you, I’ll see you in the picket lines,” and walked off stage while waving and smiling at the audience. Behar went on to give viewers details on his new series and then said, “We’ll be right back.”

After his walkout, Mulroney issued a statement to Variety that said, “Since I have such respect for ‘The View,’ a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours, as I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union.”

Since writers began striking, organizing picket lines outside major studios primarily in Los Angeles and New York, multiple Hallmark stars have showed up to march with their colleagues or have shown their support online.

For instance, actress Ashley Williams shared photos in her Instagram Stories on May 12 and 17 of her joining L.A. picket lines, writing, “Pay artists a fair wage!” On May 8, actress and screenwriter Nikki DeLoach did the same, sharing a photo of herself with fellow creatives and writing, “friends going out to support each other on the picket lines.”

Dermot Mulroney Says He’s Worked Hard to Stay Relevant in Entertainment Biz

Before Mulroney staged his symbolic walkout, he talked about his new Marvel role and his ability to stay relevant as an actor after more than 30 years, from starring in classic rom-coms like “My Best Friend’s Wedding” with Julia Roberts and “Wedding Date” with Debra Messing to playing a coach in LeBron James’ 2023 basketball movie, “Shooting Stars.”

When cohost Ana Navarro asked him what he attributed his longevity to, Mulroney said that was his goal from the time he started acting.

“I don’t know why I thought of it at 22 when I was starting in Los Angeles, but I just thought, ‘Do whatever it takes to stay in the game,” he said. “So, I’d say that worked out really well for me. I’ll also attribute my work ethic to my dad, so that was hereditary.”

“I work my tail off,” Mulroney said. “Who wouldn’t want to when you have a job like mine? And there’s so much variety and I’ve had so many people extend themselves for me and give me opportunities that I never dreamed of. So, it is to all those people that I owe this. And I will claim for myself how hard I’ve worked, so that’s starting to show.”

Mulroney’s Hallmark movies have included 2017’s “The Christmas Train” with Kimberly Williams-Paisley and 2015’s “North Pole: Open for Christmas” with Lori Loughlin.