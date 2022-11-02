Will Kemp Addresses Losing His Accent for ‘Jolly Good Christmas’

Will Kemp starred opposite Reshma Shetty in “Jolly Good Christmas,” which premiered October 29 on Hallmark. In real life, Kemp has a distinctive British accent. But he dropped the accent for the movie, which caught many viewers by surprise. He spoke about the change on social media and answered questions.

Kemp Said He Loves Embracing Challenges With Accents

On Twitter, one person asked Kemp how tough it was to keep up the American accent through the whole movie, especially when they were filming in London.

Kemp replied, “Love doing accents, I always embrace the challenge and have played Americans before. I’m not gonna lie though this was tough being surrounded by so many Brits. But it was in @HRHOliver1 great script!”

Another person asked, “what happened to your beautiful English accent? 😂😂😂 #JollyGoodChristmas”

Kemp replied: “The Americans got it!”

He spoke more about his American accent in an interview with TV Fanatic.

He said, “I very much hope that you were able to get past that (the American accent) and enjoy the film, and I hope you were able to embrace the fact that I was playing an American, which I enjoy.”

He added that the way the movie was written, there was no choice but to give up his accent.

“I think that there wasn’t a choice,” he said. “I mean, the way this was scripted, it was brilliantly scripted. … What drew me to the project… was Ron Oliver’s script was such a unique and authentic combination of a South Asian family, the Patels in London, and what felt authentic… Then you needed to have an American or someone from another country come in as the outsider. The culture clash.”

He said he loved the challenge of portraying someone who was new to London.

“Playing a character who’s only recently come to London was a wonderful opportunity to explore London through the eyes, pretty much, of a tourist.”

Will Kemp Is Known for His British Characters on Hallmark

Hallmark viewers loved Kemp’s portrayal of an American. But his role was a surprise since he’s played British characters on previous Hallmark movies.

One of his most popular was “Christmas Waltz” opposite Lacey Chabert. Fans have been clamoring for a sequel ever since it aired.

The director, Michael Damian, periodically encourages fans to keep tagging Hallmark about their interest in a sequel to “Christmas Waltz.”

So far, however, a new sequel hasn’t been announced. However, he also wrote a movie that’s releasing on Netflix starring Lindsay Lohan. It’s called “Falling for Christmas” and premieres on November 10. Jack Wagner also stars in the movie.

As for Kemp, he’s had quite a few movies and productions on his list lately. In 2021, he starred in “The Princess Switch 3.” In 2020, he starred in 10 episodes of “Spinning Out.” Some of the other Hallmark movies he’s starred in include “Love, Romance, & Chocolate,” “Royal Matchmaker,” and more.

