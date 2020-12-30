Will Lucas or Nathan Leave ‘When Calls the Heart’ After Season 8?

Elizabeth is likely to finally choose between Nathan or Lucas on When Calls the Heart Season 8. But will the losing suitor leave the show after she makes her choice? The actors reveal what’s in store in Season 8.

This article will have minor spoilers about Elizabeth’s choice (but not who she chooses) and what may happen in Season 8.

Erin Krakow Said: ‘Nobody’s Leaving Town’

When Calls the Heart Season 8: Elizabeth FINALLY Chooses Nathan or Lucas! (Exclusive)Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry and Jack Wagner exclusively open up to ET’s Deidre Behar ahead of ‘When Calls the Heart’s season 8 premiere. The actors reveal that Elizabeth Thornton will finally make a decision between her two suitors, Lucas Bouchard and Mountie Nathan Grant. They also add that there will also be a… 2020-12-25T18:59:15Z

When asked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight if the losing suitor would leave town after Elizabeth makes her decision, Erin Krakow said that won’t happen.

“Well… If I have anything to say about it, nobody’s leaving town,” Krakow said. “We’re not gonna lose either of these guys… He takes it like a champ.”

Krakow and the other actors didn’t reveal who Elizabeth chooses in their interview, but they did say that she will finally make a choice.

“I’m happy to say that we will in Season 8 have a decision, and we’ll get to see Elizabeth move on with her romantic life,” Krakow told Entertainment Tonight.

Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan, said fans will keep guessing and their guess might be wrong.

“You think it’s going one way and then all of a sudden it goes the other way,” he said. “But then it’s back to the other way. And it’s all over the place.”

Chris McNally Said Someone Will Be Hurt This Season

Chris McNally, who plays Lucas in the series, told Entertainment Tonight that someone will be hurt this season while both men still vie for Elizabeth’s attention.

“Season 8 just takes it to the next level where … people you know, people could get quite hurt depending on the outcome,” he said.

But, he added, the person who ultimately loses out takes the whole thing very well.

“I feel like Season 8 leaves in a very healthy place between the three of them with the mutual understanding and room for progression in the future in terms of building a friendship or a very respectable dynamic,” he shared.

McGarry agreed, but added that one character will take some time to get over his broken heart. He said Nathan really works past what’s been holding him back when it comes to pursuing Elizabeth, but he didn’t dish on which man she’s ultimately going to choose.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to miss Chris,” he joked, adding that he wore a Team Lucas shirt when he went on a fishing trip with McNally.

“I think of course they (whoever Elizabeth doesn’t choose)will be sad,” he said. “…That’s gonna take time to get over, a broken heart. The other character is not going anywhere. Erin’s made that very clear… They’re both members of Hope Valley.”

So while one character is ultimately going to have to lose when it comes to winning Elizabeth’s heart, it sounds like both Nathan and Lucas are going to be sticking around Hope Valley after Elizabeth makes her decision. Of course, fans will then have to guess if they will move on with a new love interest of their own.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 will premiere on The Hallmark Channel on February 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, 8 p.m. Central.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021