Alison Victoria’s New HGTV Series Gets Premiere Date

HGTV will conduct a “real estate experiment” in its upcoming series, “Flip to a Million,” featuring Alison Victoria. It will premiere on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and be available to stream on discovery+.

The series will follow two couples – Chicago-based Jason and EJ Williams and Long Island-based Jon and Dani Wrobel. The duos will be “dropped” into Dallas, Texas “where they will set out to prove that, in the world of real estate, it’s possible to start out with almost nothing and turn it into a fortune,” per a press release.

“With an initial budget of only $1,000, each couple will work the real estate and flipping market to buy, renovate and sell properties,” according to the series description. “Their goal: build to a $1 million house sale in just six months. To try to make it happen, the duos must take real risks and go to any length to flip to a million.”

“Flip to A Million” will air in six one-hour episodes and be narrated by the “Windy City Rehab” star.

The pairs will relocate to Dallas in the series premiere, working on getting the lay of the land, making contacts and planning how to fund their real estate goals. As the network announced, “Despite some initial setbacks, Jason and EJ will take on a main bathroom renovation project to help fund their initial property purchase, while Jon and Dani will score a finder’s fee on a house sale that gives them enough money to buy their first flippable property.”

Meet the teams:

Jason and EJ Williams

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Jason and EJ are “real estate experts” according to Instagram. The couple relocated to Texas for what HGTV is describing as “edge-of-your-seat house-flipping experiment.”

“It’s been all these months filming and finding our way here in Texas and I still can’t hardly believe it too!!” EJ wrote in an Instagram post on May 20, 2022. “Over 15 years of hard work, sacrifice, faith and diligence has led to this moment. I know God has been preparing me for this season so it’s GO TIME!! Thanks to our family, friends, clients and colleagues for all your support down through the years! This is for US!!”

They will celebrate 17 years of marriage in July 2022 and share a daughter, Gabi, 14.

Jon and Dani Wrobel

The Wrobels relocated from New York to Texas for “Flip to A Million.” The couple has been married for seven years and shares six-year-old twin girls, Ava Rose and Lily Harper.

They are also business owners. Jon owns the security company Verum Protection, which opened its third office location in West Palm Beach, Florida in 2021. Dani owns the “home + living store,” True Place Company, Inc., based in Sayville, New York.

Jon shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the upcoming series, writing on Instagram, “Thank you to the best people in the world for making this episode happen! We love YALL.”

