‘Windy City Rehab’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Alison Victoria is returning for the third season of her hit show “Windy City Rehab.” The HGTV series is slated to premiere on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

“I’m baaaaaack and so happy to finally announce the premier of Windy City Rehab season 3 and you don’t want to miss this!” the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Set those DVR’s for April 21st and get ready for the best season yet.”

The nine-episode season will “follow a re-energized and resilient Alison who, after weathering personal and professional challenges, dives into a new life chapter with optimism and renewed purpose,” HGTV announced on March 24, 2022. Despite the name, she will take on “invigorating new renovation and design projects” in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago.

“Windy City Rehab” premiered in 2019, but it is hardly Victoria’s first outing on television. Her previous credits include “Hotel Impossible,” “Kitchen Crashers” and “Windy City Flip.” Most recently, she appeared on “Rock the Block,” “Battle on the Beach” and “Ugliest House in America.”

“I paved my way through some very difficult times and I’m stronger because of it,” Victoria said in a press release. “I’m doing what’s best for me by following my real love in life, designing and renovating homes, many of which you will see in the new episodes of ‘Windy City Rehab.’”

“Windy City Rehab” will also be available on discovery+.

The Upcoming Season Will Feature a Project ‘Untouched’ During the Pandemic

HGTV teased one of the season’s episodes, revealing Victoria will work on a project “that sat untouched for two years during the pandemic.”

“The dilapidated four-unit apartment building in a desirable part of town needs a full renovation and a quick sale in order for Alison to repay an investor,” according to the episode’s description. “Facing a serious time-crunch, supply-chain delays and more, Alison gets creative to find materials, install innovative design elements and save the property’s unique features.”

According to the network, this season will see “her inspirational journey to explore many of her various life options, including working with her brother on an apartment flip, focusing on her design business and visiting Greece, her ancestral country.”

Victoria Will Star in Season 2 of ‘Battle on the Beach’

Victoria, Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak are back for another round of “Battle on the Beach.” The five-episode season is expected to premiere in June, Victoria revealed on Instagram.

“That’s a Wrap!” the “Rock the Block” alum captioned a Baywatch-themed photo. “Now you just have to wait until June to see what we do…”

Deadline announced the series renewal in February, revealing the new season will take place in Surfside, Texas. The stars will once again mentor three teams of house flippers as they “complete weekly renovation challenges with the goal to add the most value to their home and win a $50,000 grand prize,” the outlet explained.

“‘Battle on the Beach’ is summer programming at its best – sun and surf combined with light, family-friendly competition,” Deadline quoted HGTV’s Vice President of Programming and Production, Katie Ruttan-Daigle. “It’s a surefire way to engage our audience while they mentally escape to the beach.”

