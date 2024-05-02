Fans Confused After Alison Victoria Lists ‘Dream Home’ For Sale

HGTV star Alison Victoria completed a very personal renovation project at the end of 2023 in the spinoff miniseries “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home”. Throughout the three-episode series, Victoria worked to transform her office space into a residential home, which she envisioned as “the biggest, the baddest, the sexiest live-work dream home I could ever imagine.”

Although she’s called her “Dream Home” home for several months now, fans online noticed that Victoria is quietly planning to part ways with her live-work space. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property was listed on the market on April 16 at $3.5 million, where it currently sits.

Fans Are Confused By Alison Victoria’s Sale

Victoria has posted photos from her dream home as recently as April 9, just before the building hit the real estate market. One fan brought the home’s listing to an HGTV fan community on Reddit, where other users chimed in with their thoughts about the sale.

“I thought she was building this to be her dream home/workspace? Or was this always to sell right away?” one fan wondered, with another guessing in response, “In reality it was always just content for her show.”

“The closets are full of clothes and shoes. Not staged stuff, real stuff. And the mudroom looks like it has a little kid jackets or maybe they’re just tiny women’s jackets. regardless, it looks like Allison or a family is living there. Interesting,” another fan pointed out about the photos in the real estate listing.

“I don’t think many people would be interested in buying this but it might work for someone who has a growing business / office space and they can live on premises like what she claim it was intended for or just private offices where the bedrooms are . I think more than likely it would be an event space esp for a wedding and then there is the option to stay overnight and also have rooms for bride and groom to get ready. If she doesn’t get any buyers that’s what she should turn it into to make some money back on it,” a third fan suggested.

Another Reddit fan shared a video tour of Alison’s dream home building, and one user pointed out in the comments, “There are no windows! I’d go crazy ! No, the sky lights not enough,” a detail multiple other commenters focused on as well.

Alison Victoria is Working on a New Season of ‘Windy City Rehab’

Regardless of where she’s living, Victoria has been in Chicago working on a new fifth season of “Windy City Rehab”, and teased that she and her team were “Getting closer…..” to wrapping on the new slate of episodes in an April 26 Instagram post.

Days earlier on April 19, Victoria celebrated as the production team behind “Windy City Rehab” was nominated for an Emmy Award for their work. “Windy City Rehab” is up against another HGTV show, “Fixer to Fabulous”, in the category of Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program. The winner will be announced at the Daytime Emmys, set to air on Friday, June 7 on CBS.

