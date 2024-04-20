2 HGTV Shows Up Against Each Other for Emmy Award

HGTV shows are beloved by the fans that watch, though they don’t always receive awards recognition, which made it all the more exciting when not one, but two HGTV shows were nominated for an Emmy Award on April 19.

The Television Academy released the nominees for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which are set to be broadcast on Friday, June 7 on CBS, and both “Fixer to Fabulous” (hosted by Jenny and Dave Marrs) and “Windy City Rehab” (hosted by Alison Victoria) were nominated in the category for Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program.

While the awards, if won, would be presented to the producers of the shows, the hosts of both programs couldn’t contain their excitement and took to Instagram to share their reactions to having their shows recognized.

HGTV Stars React to Their Emmy Nominations

Victoria shared the news of her nomination in an April 19 Instagram post, writing, “📣 📣 I did it! We did it! Now let’s go bring home that gold beauty 🌟,” in her caption.

Jenny and Dave Marrs shared their own post on April 20, filled with behind-the-scenes photos and videos from their show over the years. Their caption was more detailed than Victoria’s, with the couple first sharing the story of what it was like to film their sizzle reel (a test clip for the network to review before deciding if they wanted to pick up “Fixer to Fabulous” for a full series).

Jenny then wrote in their caption, “We found out yesterday that our show was nominated for an Emmy award (🤯) and, while that is pretty cool, it’s mostly just a chance to celebrate our peeps. ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ couldn’t happen without our small-but-mighty team behind the cameras, on the construction sites, and in the edit bay. We love that we get to do this and it’s fun to celebrate every now and then! We’ll find out who wins the category in June but, in my mind, we already won. 🏆 🤍.”

Fans were thrilled for the teams from both nominated shows, and they let the hosts know so in their comment sections.

“This is soooooo exciting!! Congratulations to the whole team!! 👏 👏 👏 👏 (I’m pretty sure it was our episode that pushed you over the top 🤣 🤣),” one of Victoria’s season 4 clients Katie wrote in her post.

“Congratulations on your well deserved nomination! Your show is one that I look forward to each week! What an incredible team you have. Thank you for the love you put into each episode. 😍,” another user wrote under the Marrs’ post.

What Shows Are ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ & ‘Windy City Rehab’ Up Against?

While “Fixer to Fabulous” and “Windy City Rehab” will have to beat each other out to take home the Emmy, they will also have to beat out their three fellow nominees.

Also up for an Emmy in the same category are former HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network reboot, “Fixer Upper: The Hotel”, Netflix’s “Hack My Home”, and the Roku channel’s “Martha Gardens”, which stars Martha Stewart.

Last year, “Martha Gardens” was nominated in the category alongside another of the Gaines’ spinoffs, “Fixer Upper: The Castle”, however both show’s lost out to Netflix’s “Instant Dream Home”.

With the reigning winner not up for nomination this year, the field is open for any one of the five nominees.

