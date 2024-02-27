Who Won ‘Battle on the Mountain’? Finale Recap & Winner Revealed

HGTV’s “Battle on the Beach” spinoff “Battle on the Mountain” has officially come to an end after six hard-fought weeks of competition, and a winner has been announced.

The three teams worked alongside their mentors — HGTV stars Rico León (“Rico to the Rescue”), Kim Myles (“Design Star: Next Gen”), and Kim Wolfe (“Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?”) — to upgrade their neighboring cabins in Breckenridge, Colorado. In the finale, “Battle on the Beach” mentors Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria came to tour the cabins, and along with a panel of local real estate experts, they announced which team walked away with the win, and the $50,000 cash prize.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Battle on the Mountain” season 1 episode 6, “Champions of the Mountain” (February 26, 2024). Do not read ahead if you do not want the season 1 winners spoiled.

‘Battle on the Mountain’ Finale Recap

Coming into the finale, the playing field was relatively even, with each team winning at least one weekly challenge earlier in the season. Amber and Trey (Team Wolfe) won the guest suite challenge, Lymari and Tony (Team Myles) took home the living room and bonus room wins, and David and Stephen (Team Rico) beat out their competitors in the kitchen and main suite face-offs.

For the finale, the teams were tasked with upgrading the exteriors of their cabins, having completed their interiors in the weeks prior. After only five days to complete their exterior spaces, Nayak, Pennington, and Victoria returned to judge the last challenge before the final walkthroughs. They gave the exterior win to Amber and Trey, meaning each team went into the final judging with two wins under their belt.

The teams were all given one final day and $3,000 each to add any finishing touches needed to push the values of their cabins over the top. After a day of hard work, a panel of local real estate experts was brought in to tour the final homes, calculate their new values, and declare a winner.

Nayak, Pennington, and Victoria gathered the contestants and their mentors around a firepit in the snow to announce the final results. The three cabins’ property values were all raised significantly during the renovation process, with value increases of 31.54%, 38.29%, and 41.19%.

David and Stephen (Team Rico) were declared the winners of “Battle on the Mountain”.

The couple was extremely proud of their hard work paying off, and León shared with them, “This was all you guys, this was all you. I’ve never seen such dialed craftsmanship done so quickly. It was a pleasure to see you guys work, honestly. I’m blessed, I was lucky to have you guys.” The episode then ended with the whole cast getting into one big snowball fight.

Fans React to ‘Battle on the Mountain’ Winners

HGTV shared a post after the finale on February 26 with looks at all three completed cabin transformations. “To say the three #BattleOnTheMountain teams faced some obstacles over the course of this season is a steep understatement. Luckily, they all held steady and delivered beautiful properties! BUT, of course, there can only be one winner…” the network captioned its post, with fans sharing their thoughts on the finale in the comment section.

“I loved how the scoring was based on percentage increase. And I think all three couples deserve their own shows – they’re all so different – but I’m so glad that Stephen and David won!” one user commented.

“Yesssss!!!!!! David and Stephen need their own show! So talented!! ❤❤” another fan wrote.

“David and Steven deserved that win! Amazing property when they finished! Very talented!” a third user added.

