Kim Wolfe Opens Up About ‘Intense’ ‘Battle on the Mountain’ Experience

HGTV’s “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” host Kim Wolfe is getting ready to be all over television screens in the new year. Not only is Wolfe’s show returning for its second season beginning on Tuesday, December 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern, she is also one of the three coaches set to appear on the network’s newest competition show, “Battle on the Mountain”, which premieres Monday, January 22, 2024, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

In an interview with TV Insider, Wolfe teased the new series, letting fans know what it was like filming the competition show.

“It blew away every expectation I had of work being fun. It was a blast. Competition meets home renovation was magical. My two favorite things. To get to do them both and having the competition component made it very enjoyable,” Wolfe told the outlet.

Kim Wolfe Compares ‘Battle on the Mountain’ to ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’

Wolfe went on to compare “Battle on the Mountain” to her solo show on the network, telling TV Insider, “My show I feel like I’m in self-competition with myself. This was actual challenges. I got to compete with my team. It was fun and intense. It was very dramatic when it was going down. I know they captured that, so I’m curious to watch. The teams brought great intensity and wanted to win very badly. I was so proud of my team.”

Wolfe has experience with challenges, having competed on (and won) the 24th season of the CBS competition show “Survivor”, which aired in 2012. This will be different in the Breckenridge, Colorado-based show, however, as Wolfe is not competing directly, but rather coaching her team of designers through the competition. Wolfe’s fellow coaches are HGTV stars Rico León (“Rico to the Rescue”) and Kim Myles (“Design Star: Next Gen”).

Wolfe introduced fans to her team in a December 11 teaser for “Battle on the Mountain”. Wolfe is coaching married couple Amber and Trey Masciarelli from Ohio. “Love them. They organically got into house flipping recently, but they’re so hard-working,” Wolfe said in the teaser. “They’re here to get it done. To get that intense and work that hard under pressure, it’s really something to see.”

If they want to take home the win, and the cash prize of $50,000, Amber and Trey must work together (with Wolfe’s guidance) to add the most value to their mountain home. Their competition consists of two other married couples, David and Stephen St. Russell from Massachusetts (coached by León), and Lymari and Tony Navarro from Indiana (coached by Myles).

HGTV Stars Joining ‘Battle on the Mountain’ as Judges

Play

Not only are Wolfe, León, and Myles appearing as coaches in “Battle on the Mountain”, but the network has tapped many of its other fan-favorite hosts to make appearances on the six-episode series.

Joining the teams on the mountain will be “Battle on the Beach” mentors Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria, who will give the three teams challenges along the way.

The premiere episode will see “Down Home Fab” stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer stopping by as well to judge the kitchen and dining room renovations, giving the winners of the first weekly challenge a $3,000 cash prize. Other guest judges announced by the network include Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Jasmine Roth, and Page Turner, all of whom have competition experience from competing on various seasons of “Rock the Block”.

READ NEXT: Hilary Farr Explains Why She Left ‘Love It or List It’